Dorchester bicyclist endures ‘scary’ ride through Boston; says traffic volume on rise

Beck, a fitness and obstacle course trainer, lives in Dorchester and is currently meeting clients at a facility on Tremont Street in the South End. She left Dorchester around 6 a.m. and returned home around 10:30 a.m. During her commute, Beck rode in the bike lanes or on the right side of the street.

Megan Beck has ridden her bicycle through Boston for years, but even that experience really did not prepare her for what she faced during her journey Tuesday.

Beck said traffic volume seemed higher than she noticed in the past, and that seemed to push drivers to make more dangerous choices at traffic signals and while entering traffic.

“I haven’t seen that many people run a red light that early in the morning,’' she said. “Traffic was so much heavier people were just in more of a rush... I don’t know if it’s a direct contribution to the Orange Line [shutdown] or if it’s just a bad day. But there was definitely a lot more urgency within the cars when they were not paying attention to any of the bikers that were around.”

Enroute to the South End, as she documented on her Twitter account, Beck was:

- Almost hit by someone who pulled out of their street parking spot without looking on Dudley Street.

- Almost hit by another person running a red light at Hampden and Melnea Cass Boulevard near Boston Medical Center.

- Another driver ran a red light at Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street near the Boston Medical Center.

- A “garbage truck stopped in the bike lane decided not to look as they moved up while I was riding around them on Mass. Ave in the South End.”

Heading back to Dorchester, she:

- Had to avoid MBTA Route 1 bus that “almost pulled into the driving lane while I was trying to get around them to get into the bike lane.”

- Was nearly “doored” on Dorchester Avenue near Fields Corner when a woman “opened her driver’s side door RIGHT into me as I rode past.”

The last incident, nearly being “doored” was the moment that now has Beck mulling whether she should stop riding in the city and instead limit herself to mountain bike riding in the Blue Hills.

“I was just approaching her driver’s side door as she opened it up. It sent my bike screeching and me turning extremely sharply,’' Beck said.

The woman shouted out in surprise, and hurriedly pulled the car door closed, Beck said.

“And my first thought was somebody literally just died last week in the same fashion,” Beck said, referring to the death of Stephen E. Conley in Somerville. “So that one definitely was the closest call and it rattled me.”

Beck noted that as an elite athlete who trains by riding on a mountain bike she is “not untrained in the unexpected.” But she is now researching if there is a better route for her ride to the South End and a better time to take the trip.

On Monday she drove to the South End and jumped on her bike Tuesday because it seemed a more efficient, less costly option.

“I decided I was going to bike in just to save myself the headache of parking,” she said. “Now I have the headache of drivers not paying attention.”

On her Twitter account, she ended her harrowing account with a question: “How many cyclists are going to be injured or killed in Boston streets over the next month?!”









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.