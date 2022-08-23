East Bridgewater police using state, federal funds to buy body cameras

O’Brien said he also will use additional money from the police budget and apply for more federal and state grants to cover the cost.

Chief Paul O’Brien announced that his department recently received $25,000 from the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security — as well as $54,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding through the Board of Selectmen — to help pay for the five-year, $200,000 contract for the camera system.

“With the addition of these cameras, we will be able to continue to build upon the trust our department has within our community while also ensuring accountability on both sides,” O’Brien said. “I thank all our officers for their willingness to support this initiative and those who assisted us in acquiring these cameras.”

The system includes cameras embedded in officers’ uniforms and a feature that captures two minutes of video prior to a camera being activated. The cameras also turn on automatically in certain situations, and footage automatically uploads to police cruisers.

The program is expected to begin in October, after the department completes a formal policy for body-worn camera use and data storage, O’Brien said.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com