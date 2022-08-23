Estranged wife of Senate candidate claims her signature was forged

Carreiro, president of the Warwick firefighters union, filed paperwork on July 14 to run for the Senate District 29 seat that Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey, a Warwick Democrat, is vacating after 28 years in office. Senate candidates had July 15 to submit 100 signatures of registered voters qualified to vote for them.

The allegation represents the latest in a series of controversies facing Carreiro, who has apologized for wearing blackface during a 2009 event and has faced questions about his residency.

WARWICK, R.I. — The estranged wife of state Senate candidate Michael C. Carreiro claims her signature was forged on his nomination papers.

Jennie Carreiro, who filed for divorce from Michael Carreiro on July 27, told the Globe she did not sign her husband’s nomination papers, although her name, address, and a signature appear on the document along with the names of other registered voters.

“I have seen the form, and it’s not my signature,” she said. “I did not sign that paper.”

Jennie Carreiro said her husband moved out of their home on June 7, and given the difficulties they were having at the time, “There is no way I would have signed that.”

“Everybody knows it’s illegal to forge a signature,” she said. “Why would he want to forge my signature when we are not together anymore? It just feels like he is not being truthful to the City of Warwick.”

Michael Carreiro signed a document stating, “I, Michael Carreiro, of the City of Warwick, under oath, make affidavit and say that the signers of the within nomination paper did so sign the paper in my presence.”

When asked for comment, Carreiro on Tuesday told the Globe, “My wife and I are going through a difficult time right now. I won’t be making a substantive comment on anything relating to her. I will be focusing on my campaign.”

Rob Cote, a Warwick resident who has been an outspoken critic of payments for unused Warwick firefighter sick time, filed a criminal complaint on Aug. 14 with the Warwick Police Department, accusing Michael Carreiro of forging his wife’s signature.

On Monday, Cote received a message from Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor, saying the city is turning the complaint over to the Rhode Island State Police.

“There were several conflicts of interest in this case; one being Mike’s employment with the city, the other with Mike’s brother working in our Prosecution Division,” Connor wrote to Cote. “Based on these factors we thought it best to have an unbiased eye look into the complaint. We met with RI State Police and turned everything over to their detective division. They have all of your contact info and we relayed to them that you would make yourself available should they need any additional information.”

Cote said, “It doesn’t matter if he is a firefighter, a police officer, or in the Coast Guard.” If Carreiro forged that signature, he should be investigated and charged, he said.

Kerry A. Nardolillo, Warwick’s director of elections, said Cote’s complaint regarding Jennie Carreiro’s signature was referred to the State Police, and the board of canvassers did not delve into the matter. “Signatures were done a long time ago,” she said. And Michael Carreiro submitted more than enough signatures to appear on the ballot, she said.

Carreiro is running in a Sept. 13 Democratic primary against Jennifer T. Rourke. Republicans Christopher R. Barker and Anthony Phillip DeLuca II are also running for the Senate District 29 seat.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.