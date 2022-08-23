Flash flood warning in Providence, surrounding areas as heavy rains drench R.I.

EAST PROVIDENCE — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Tuesday afternoon for Providence, Cranston, Pawtucket, other parts of Rhode Island and parts of southeast Massachusetts as rain rolled through the area.
The warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
Flash Flood Warning including Providence RI, Cranston RI and Pawtucket RI until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/kmW6ehp3tw— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 23, 2022
Also Tuesday afternoon, Route 195 west at Taunton Avenue in East Providence was closed due to flooding, causing long delays.
ALERT: 195 West at Taunton Avenue in East Providence (before the Washington Bridge) is closed due to flooding. @RIDOTNews is working to reopen the road as soon as possible. #AlwaysThere— RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) August 23, 2022
Police in East Providence urged drivers to stay off the roads.
“We have many, many reports of vehicles stuck on our numerous flooded streets,” the police department said.
Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.