RI Weather

Flash flood warning in Providence, surrounding areas as heavy rains drench R.I.

Heavy afternoon rains closed Interstate 195 west in East Providence

By Brian Amaral Globe Staff,Updated August 23, 2022, 19 minutes ago

EAST PROVIDENCE — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Tuesday afternoon for Providence, Cranston, Pawtucket, other parts of Rhode Island and parts of southeast Massachusetts as rain rolled through the area.

The warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Also Tuesday afternoon, Route 195 west at Taunton Avenue in East Providence was closed due to flooding, causing long delays.

Police in East Providence urged drivers to stay off the roads.

“We have many, many reports of vehicles stuck on our numerous flooded streets,” the police department said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.

