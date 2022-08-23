The former pastry queen of Big King in Providence has a new business

Millie Joslyn, 31, has launched Millie Millie Ice Cream, and where she’s serving luscious scoops at pop-ups, and at neighborhood restaurants on their dessert menus. You can also pre-order through her Instagram page , where you might recognize some of the flavors featured, since they were constants at Big King.

If you’ve been missing the desserts from Big King since they closed in early July, you may be in luck: Their former pastry lead has a new food business of her own.

She uses local produce, eggs, and dairy whenever possible, and crafts a large selection of vegan and gluten-free flavors. “I hate the idea of someone not being able to try my ice cream simply because of dietary and allergy restrictions,” she said. “The challenge of being able to make dessert for someone — even if they are on a low-sugar diet, for instance — is fun for me.”

Millie Joslyn is the former pastry chef at Big King in Providence, R.I., and just launched her own boutique ice cream brand. HANDOUT

There are comfort blends like blueberry cornbread, a cornbread-based ice cream with chunks of cornbread and blueberry jam. Or bright flavors like the shiso peach, which is a shiso plant-based ice “cream” with peach jam and shortbread crumble.

Others hit innovative savory notes, like the tomato, husk cherry and cheese ice cream, which is both sweet and salty with a base of Sassy Lady cheese from Sweet and Salty Farm in Little Compton, mixed with honey-roasted tomato and a husk cherry jam.

“I’m a big believer in the saying ‘the things that grow together, go together,’” she told me on a call recently. “It’s kind of a no brainer to take that same approach with ice cream.”

In need of chocolate? She serves a milk chocolate raspberry ice cream with jelly and espresso brownies that will make you hungry if you watch this video for too long on a loop.

Joslyn also has an interesting back story: She went to Johnson & Wales University to study nutrition, which led her to work in Seattle before traveling back to Rhode Island to make sweet treats for Wildflour Vegan Bakery and Duck & Bunny before joining the team under chef James Mark at Big King.

But it doesn’t end there. While Big King closed in early July, she’s part of the leading team that will soon open Pickerel with Scott LaChapelle, who she says makes fantastic ramen, and Spencer Smith, who will lead the craft cocktail program. It’s opening this September in the same space where Big King was at 3 Luongo Square in Providence.

I asked her what types of challenges she’s faced with while making delicious ice creams during what seems to be one of the hottest summers in New England. She said it’s keeping up with demand.

Right now, her ice cream machine makes one flavor batch at a time, which can take up to a half hour of spinning for only about 14 to 15 half pints. She likely needs a bigger machine, but she would rather do it alone without any outside investors.

“I’ve had people offer me money in the past. But I don’t want investors that are going to have too much of a say to what I’m doing,” she said. “This is my passion. My baby. And really, my art.”

