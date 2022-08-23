Former Revere man agrees to plead guilty to pandemic relief fraud

A former Revere man who now lives in Florida has agreed to plead guilty to fraud charges for obtaining $2.5 million in coronavirus pandemic relief funds for his painting company, the US Attorney for Massachusetts office said Tuesday.

Vinicius Santana, 34, of Boca Raton, was previously arrested in June. A date for a plea hearing has not been set, prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday.

Santana was arrested in June at Miami International Airport on a charge of wire fraud, prosecutors said in a statement.





In April 2020, Santana allegedly submitted four different Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications on behalf of his Massachusetts painting company, Complete Home Care, LLC (CHC), officials said.

“The first three applications, in which Santana allegedly listed five employees and an average monthly payroll of between $10,000 and $18,000, were denied,” officials said. “In the fourth application for CHC, it is alleged that Santana falsely claimed to have 154 employees and an average monthly payroll of $1 million.”

On May 11, 2020, Santana’s company was issued a $2.5 million loan by a bank “based on the alleged false representations in the fourth application,” officials said.

”After receiving the funds, it is alleged that Santana misused the loan proceeds to buy real estate and cars and to invest in cryptocurrency,” officials said.

