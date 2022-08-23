‘Happy news to share:’ 2-year-old boy pulled from Abington pool back home safe and healthy, fire department says

A 2-year-old boy who was pulled from a pool in Abington last week and rushed to an hospital has returned home “healthy and happy,” fire officials said Tuesday.

“For so many well-wishers showing concern for the 2-year-old boy that fell in the pool last week, we wanted to share the great news passed on to us from the family, that he is home, healthy and happy!” the fire department posted on Facebook.

Fire officials said the news is a welcome development to everyone who responded to the emergency.