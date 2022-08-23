‘Happy news to share:’ 2-year-old boy pulled from Abington pool back home safe and healthy, fire department says

A 2-year-old boy who was pulled from a pool in Abington last week and rushed to an hospital has returned home “healthy and happy,” fire officials said Tuesday.
“For so many well-wishers showing concern for the 2-year-old boy that fell in the pool last week, we wanted to share the great news passed on to us from the family, that he is home, healthy and happy!” the fire department posted on Facebook.
Fire officials said the news is a welcome development to everyone who responded to the emergency.
“From the bystander CPR performed, to our dispatchers providing instructions and acquiring valuable information, to our highly skilled responding crews ... it is happy news to share,” officials said.
The boy was pulled from the pool on the afternoon of Aug. 15. A bystander was performing CPR until paramedics arrived.
At the time, officials said that due to privacy laws and out of respect for the family, they could only say the child was taken to a local hospital where further care was provided.
On Tuesday, dozens of people were thrilled to learn the boy was home safe.
“Such great news!!” one person replied on Facebook. “Happy to hear he made a full recovery!!”
“Wonderful News! Great Job AFD, you are the best,” wrote another.
