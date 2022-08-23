Lynn man arrested for April assault in Roxbury, Boston police say

A man wanted for an alleged assault in Roxbury during the spring was arrested on a warrant Tuesday in Malden, according to Boston police.

Rosba Taylor, 30, of Lynn, was arrested at 10 Summer St. around 7 a.m. by officers assigned to the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, according to a department statement.





The warrant was issued for an April 15 assault near 1907 Columbus Ave. in Roxbury, which left one man with non-fatal injuries.

Taylor faces charges of assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a firearm without a license. He is expected to be arraigned in the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court.

