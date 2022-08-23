Man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge for fatal overdose at Bridgewater State Hospital

Kevin Malette, 37, of Taunton was sentenced to four years in state prison, for supplying a “deadly amount” of cocaine and fentanyl to Jefferey Link, 51, prosecutors said in a statement.

A man accused of providing drugs to a fellow patient at Bridgewater State Hospital who fatally overdosed in 2019 pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter, according to the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Malette admitted in Brockton Superior Court that he had provided the drugs to Link on Sept. 19, 2019, while the two were patients at Bridgewater, the statement said.

Malette had previously pleaded guilty to various drug charges — including fentanyl trafficking and introduction of contraband to a correctional facility — on April 12, the statement said. For those charges, he was also sentenced to four years.

Officials said the two sentences will run concurrently.

