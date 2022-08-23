Mass. woman rescued after leg injury while hiking in White Mountains

A 30-year-old hiker from Massachusetts was rescued by an all-terrain vehicle after injuring her leg on Mount Moosilauke in New Hampshire’s White Mountains on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Kerri Bergquist of Plymouth, Mass. was hiking with a companion down the Carriage Road when she injured her lower leg on a portion of the trail containing loose rocks, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Her hiking partner called 911 around 2:35 p.m. and two conservation officers drove ATVs to the trailhead before traversing 3.7 miles of the Carriage Road to find Bergquist, the statement said.