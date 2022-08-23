Mass. woman rescued after leg injury while hiking in White Mountains

A 30-year-old hiker from Massachusetts was rescued by an all-terrain vehicle after injuring her leg on Mount Moosilauke in New Hampshire’s White Mountains on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Kerri Bergquist of Plymouth, Mass. was hiking with a companion down the Carriage Road when she injured her lower leg on a portion of the trail containing loose rocks, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Her hiking partner called 911 around 2:35 p.m. and two conservation officers drove ATVs to the trailhead before traversing 3.7 miles of the Carriage Road to find Bergquist, the statement said.
At 4:35 p.m., the officers reached Bergquist, stabilized her injury, and took her on an ATV down the trail, according to the statement. About 70 minutes later, they reached the trailhead where an ambulance took her to Speare Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Bergquist and her hiking partner were wearing proper footwear and had just climbed the Gorge Brook Trail to the summit of Mount Moosilauke, according to Fish and Game.
The rescue came after a series of rescues and a hiker death in the White Mountains over the weekend. On Sunday, two men were rescued from Mount Washington, and on Friday, one woman was rescued from Little Haystack after an injury, according to Fish and Game. A man died Saturday after slipping and falling off a ledge on Cannon Mountain, officials said.
