Mayor Wu and BPS announce busing solutions for students during Orange Line shutdown

“The use of these transport vans will free up drivers within city limits to drive additional yellow school buses, supporting where trips are falling far behind schedule,” said Delavern Stanislaus, director of BPS transportation. “In this unprecedented shutdown, we must maximize our resources and must continue to act with urgency for our students, as access to education is important.”

The agreement between Boston Public Schools, the city, and the district’s bus drivers union includes contracting with additional companies to drive 70 transport vans to serve students who travel to schools outside of the city.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and school district leaders on Tuesday announced a new agreement with bus drivers to provide additional transportation for students as they head back to school in the midst of the 30-day Orange Line shutdown.

District officials said they do not know how much the new agreement will cost because the transportation companies must go through a bidding process, which they are currently doing.

“Our priority at this specific moment is to ensure that our students and families have what they need for safe and reliable transportation to and from school, and we’ll be working with our collective community partners to do that, and then I think we’ll be able to quantify the sort of cost of this as we’re moving,” Acting Superintendent Drew Echelson said.

BPS is also in conversation with Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials to offer shuttle service to Boston students who attend campuses along the Orange Line. District officials said MBTA is currently assessing whether they can provide that service for BPS students based on commuter ridership on the current shuttle buses they’re already providing during the shutdown, Stanislaus said.

Stanislaus added the district has drawn routes that affect students who take the Orange Line and has shared that information with the city team working with MBTA to secure shuttle buses for students. BPS also has repurposed some of the shuttles it provides to some of the schools along the Orange Line, offering different stops so students will have better access to get to and from school, she said.

BPS will also have staff to help guide students along the Orange Line shuttle route.

The Orange Line shutdown from Oak Grove to Forest Hills began Friday and runs until the morning of Sept. 19, which overlaps with schools reopening on Sept. 8. (Some district academies start in the days prior.)

District leaders said they identified 28 schools that would be impacted by the shutdown and estimate approximately 4,676 students live within a mile of an Orange Line stop and receive a T pass from BPS.

BPS recently provided 5,000 CharlieCards pre-loaded with free seven-day passes aimed at helping students and families prepare for the shutdown, and said students who arrive late to school during the closure will not be penalized.

The district’s transportation department delivered the CharlieCards to principals last week and schools made arrangements for families to receive them, according to BPS. Each family received one seven-day pass — the pass is for the parents or guardians since students can still use their summer passes up until the time they receive their fall ones.





