Newton to hold public meeting on proposed community garden in Nonantum

Newton officials will hold a project meeting regarding a feasibility study for a proposed community garden in Nonantum on Monday, Aug. 29, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.
The garden’s proposed location would be in Spears Park, at the corner of Walnut Park and Washington Street. The park is about one-quarter of an acre.
The meeting is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. People may register in advance online here.
The Spears Park proposal is part of the Parks, Recreation & Culture Department’s five-year capital plan, according to the city.
That plan includes potential upgrades to other sites, including Albemarle Playground and the Gath Pool; and improvements for several other local playgrounds and play fields, the department has said.
Newton already has a community garden at Nahanton Park, where about 150 plots have been created on about 1.4 acres. That garden is accessible via the park’s Winchester Street entrance.
