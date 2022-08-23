Newton Public Schools to participate in school breakfast, lunch program this year

Newton Public Schools will participate in federal school breakfast and school lunch programs during the coming academic year to offer healthy meals to students, according to a statement.

Newton schools encouraged families who qualify for assistance to complete a Meals Benefit Application.

“Through the National School Lunch Program, financial assistance is provided to families to ensure students have access to healthy, nutritionally balanced meals each day,” the school department said on its website. “Families may receive free or reduced-price eligibility through either Direct Certification or by submitting an application, which is determined based upon federal income-eligibility guidelines.”