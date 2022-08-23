Norwood High leader is named Principal of the Year

The group annually recognizes high school principals who demonstrate “exemplary skills in instructional leadership, supporting a safe learning environment, and fostering a collaborative culture of shared decision making among all members of their school community,” according to a statement.

Norwood High School Principal Hugh Galligan has been named the 2022-2023 Principal of the Year by the Massachusetts School Administrators’ Association.

Galligan has been principal at Norwood High School since 2018. He was previously associate principal at Hanover High School, and began his career as an English teacher in the Boston Public Schools.

During his time in Norwood, Galligan led a year-long study of the high school schedule that led to changes aimed at giving students more equitable access to courses and more choices, as well as time to get extra help from teachers, and more opportunities for career exploration and work-for credit opportunities, according to a statement from Superintendent David Thomson.

Galligan also implemented the idea of the “Portrait of a Norwood Graduate,” which stresses development of students’ skills in communication, collaboration, creativity, critical thinking, and citizenship – or the 5Cs. The policy led to such changes as the introduction of capstone projects, Thomson said.

Advertisement

“The 5Cs also complement the high school’s 4A goal, which is to help all students attain high levels of engagement and achievement in academics, arts, activities, and athletics,” Thomson said. “Together, these visions make up the school’s motto: 4As, 5Cs, 1 team.”

Thomson said Galligan also has added staff members trained in social work, adjustment counselors, academic interventionists and a “restorative practices” educator.

“Principal Galligan has been an innovator for our high school and an asset to the district as a whole, and this is just a small sampling of his accomplishments and impact over the past few years,” Thomson said. “I am pleased to see him recognized for his work and dedication to our Norwood High School students and staff, and congratulate him on this honor.”

Advertisement

Galligan lives in Dedham with his wife, Meg, and two young children.

“I am extremely humbled and honored to be selected for this incredible award,” he said. “This is really an award for the staff, students, and families of Norwood High and Norwood Public Schools, and is a recognition for their hard work. I am truly grateful for their unwavering support and commitment each day that allows for our continued progress.

“Additionally, I am blessed to have so many mentors and colleagues, both presently and in the past, who have taught me so much. Finally, thank you to my amazing family who has supported me every step of the way, demonstrating patience, love, and sacrifice,” he said.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.