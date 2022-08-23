Seminar in Scituate will focus on elevating homes to offset flood risk

The town of Scituate is holding a public seminar on the whys and hows of elevating your house to mitigate the risk of it flooding — and how to get help financing the project.

The seminar will be held Aug. 30 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Scituate Library, and people interested in attending should RSVP to Corey Miles — the town’s Coastal Management Officer — at cmiles@scituatema.gov.

About 2,000 properties in Scituate are in what is known as a Special Flood Hazard Area, which means they are at risk of flooding, according to Miles. More than 500 of those have filed insurance claims greater than $1,000 within a 10-year period, Miles said.