Seminar in Scituate will focus on elevating homes to offset flood risk

The town of Scituate is holding a public seminar on the whys and hows of elevating your house to mitigate the risk of it flooding — and how to get help financing the project.
The seminar will be held Aug. 30 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Scituate Library, and people interested in attending should RSVP to Corey Miles — the town’s Coastal Management Officer — at cmiles@scituatema.gov.
About 2,000 properties in Scituate are in what is known as a Special Flood Hazard Area, which means they are at risk of flooding, according to Miles. More than 500 of those have filed insurance claims greater than $1,000 within a 10-year period, Miles said.
“We don’t know how many homes are sufficiently elevated,” she said. “Some homes may be located in a flood zone where the base flood elevation is 15 feet. But since many homes were built before there were flood maps, the builders at the time may have only built homes 5 or 6 feet off the ground because they weren’t required to comply with current regulations.”
Miles said that homes at risk of flooding should be lifted 2 feet above the base flood level, and the cost is highly variable but in general runs between $100,000 and $200,000.
The highest risk houses can save thousands of dollars a year in flood insurance premiums, she said.
