fb-pixel Skip to main content

Smoke in the cockpit prompts emergency landing at Logan

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated August 23, 2022, 1 hour ago
A Lufthansa Airbus is pictured after takeoff at the airport in Frankfurt on Aug. 1.DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images

A Lufthansa flight made an emergency landing Monday night at Logan International Airport after smoke was detected in the cockpit, according to State Police.

Agency spokesman David Procopio said authorities were alerted at 10:33 p.m. to Lufthansa flight 403 being diverted to Logan, with the aircraft reporting smoke in the cockpit and the crew “on oxygen.” The plane ultimately landed safely, State Police said.

A spokesperson for Massport, which runs Logan, referred questions to Lufthansa. A request for comment was sent Tuesday morning to the German airline’s media relations team in North America.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video