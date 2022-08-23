State awards $2 million to scale up early college programs

The funds come from an overall $6 million pot in ESSER funds for early college in the current fiscal year, with the other $4 million dedicated to expansion grants and coaching to support grant recipients.

Eight grants were awarded to various high schools and colleges through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, administered by the federal government to the state education department to address the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on schools.

More Massachusetts early college pilot programs will be launched this fall thanks to a $2 million investment from federal relief funds.

The grant recipients include Boston Public Schools, which received $120,000 for its partnership with Roxbury Community College; Digital Ready, which received $120,000 and is partnering with Revere Public Schools and BPS; and Lynn Public Schools, which received $200,000 for its on-campus early college high school that’s starting this fall in partnership with North Shore Community College.

Brockton Public Schools is also partnering with Massasoit Community College and UMass Dartmouth. The district received $200,000 to launch a district-wide Early College program that will begin recruiting middle school students, and provide college coursework and support to high school students in Brockton.

“We’re proud to make these grants available to programs who are thinking critically about how to expand access to college courses for more high school students,” Education Secretary James Peyser said in a statement Monday when announcing the recipients. “All students, and particularly those who have been historically underrepresented in higher education, deserve the opportunity to prepare for postsecondary education. These early college models will help more students have this opportunity.”

The University of Massachusetts received a $940,000 grant through the funds to implement its first early college program that will be known as Commonwealth Collegiate Academy. The academy will support high schools surrounding the university’s Dartmouth and Lowell campuses, and will offer live remote instruction to students in multiple high schools throughout the day.

Additionally, high school instructors will partner with UMass to offer in-person support for labs, discussion sessions, and team-based projects; the university also anticipates receiving official early college designation status from the state in the future, allowing the startup programs to request more state funding next year to build its programs.

“These grants will accelerate innovation, build capacity, and strengthen quality in early college programs across Massachusetts,” Marty Meehan, president of UMass, said in a statement.

Early college programs allow high school students to earn college credits while attaining their high school diploma, and some students earn enough to earn an associate degree. The $2 million awarded to high schools on Monday is part of a broader investment into these programs by the state.

Massachusetts more than doubled its investment in early college, which is expected to see an increase of 2,500 students this school year — about a 50 percent increase to approximately 7,500 — when Governor Charlie Baker approved the state’s $52.7 billion budget las month that included a $19 million for early college programs.

The funding will pay colleges and universities enrolling early college students a tuition rate of $150 per credit and provide grants costing up to $50,000 per year to get programs off the ground, or scale them up in high schools.

Data released during a recent state Board of Higher Education meeting showed that fewer high school students enrolled in college overall in fall 2021 compared to fall 2019. But early college could help with that.

Students who participate in early college programs enroll in college at significantly higher rates than their high school peers; in 2019, about 76 percent of Early College students enrolled in college after graduation compared to 55 percent of their peers who did not participate in early college, according to a statement from the executive office of education.

“Early College programs provide students with an invaluable learning experience that supports their successful future in and out of the classroom,” Baker said in a statement. “We are pleased that UMass will now be among the higher education institution partners, and we are grateful for their commitment to expanding access to college courses for high school students across the Commonwealth.”

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.