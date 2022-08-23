Transit Police arrest suspect in rape at Tufts Medical Center MBTA station

Authorities have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly raping someone at the Tufts Medical Center T stop during the predawn hours of Aug. 4, the MBTA Transit Police said Tuesday.
Via Twitter Tuesday afternoon, police said Steven Wade Coffey, who’s believed to be homeless and who turns 28 next week, was arrested pursuant to a warrant for the alleged sexual assault.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Coffey had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
Transit police had said in an earlier statement released Aug. 13 that Coffey, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 175 pounds, is accused of committing the rape on Aug. 4 at 2:30 a.m.
The victim’s gender and age weren’t released.
Coffey was slated for arraignment Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on one count of felony rape, according to legal filings. Arraignment details weren’t immediately available.
