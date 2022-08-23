Tuesday storms bring downpours, flash flooding

Those warnings line up roughly with the areas hardest hit by the storm, which were Southeastern Massachusetts into Northern Rhode Island and North Central Connecticut into Central Massachusetts, according to Bill Simpson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning lasting until 6:45 p.m. for the northern half of Rhode Island and part of Southeastern Massachusetts and another flash flood warning lasting until 7:30 p.m. for part of northern Connecticut east of Interstate 91.

Thunderstorms moved slowly across the region on Tuesday, bringing torrential downpours, hailstorms, downed trees, and flash flooding to some areas, but the wet weather is expected to give way to mostly sunshine for the rest of the workweek, forecasters said.

The weather service also issued a series of special weather statements warning of potential high winds and hail in Western and Central Massachusetts, the coastal waters off the Plymouth area, and around Hartford. A severe thunderstorm warning for the area around Belchertown expired at 4:15 p.m.

The storm caused “pockets of heavy flooding” in the Greater Providence area and Southeastern Massachusetts, Simpson said.

A National Weather Service employee measured 6.89 inches of rain in Rehoboth, the service said.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said at 3:10 p.m. that all westbound travel lanes on Interstate 195 were flooded near Exit 2 in East Providence.

“Please avoid this area, it is impassable. Crews are on their way to fix it,” the department said on Twitter. Just after 4:30 p.m., the department said maintenance pump trucks were en route, and a short time later it said crews were working hard to clear the interstate.

The wet weather caused some downed trees in Western Massachusetts, the weather service said, but there were few power outages in the state. Only 317 electric customers were without power at about 5 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s online outage map.

The storms were expected to dissipate around nightfall, Simpson said.

“It’ll slow down this evening. This is driven mostly by daytime heating,” he said.

After that, the weather should dry up for most of the next several days, when the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies. There is a chance of light showers on Thursday, but no weather on the horizon is wet enough to end the ongoing drought affection much of the region, Simpson said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.