Twelve wildfires currently burning in Mass., officials say

The dozen wildfires currently burning, Celino said, span anywhere from “an acre to 75 acres here at Breakheart or 86 acres over in Lynn Woods ” Reservation.

“We have 12 active fires that are still out there today across the state,” said DCR Chief Fire Warden David Celino during an afternoon briefing at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, where crews were battling multiple brush fires .

Twelve active wildfires are currently burning in Massachusetts as the state continues to grapple with drought conditions that have hit the region this summer, officials said Tuesday.

Celino said crews are working to obtain “100 percent containment” of the blazes.

“That’s the strategy,” he said. “Basically ... the big picture is that, you bring these fires out to a containment point like a road or a trail. Traditional tactics don’t work, we find. We’re finding out that you can’t just go out directly and put the flames out and go home two hours later.”

Rather, Celino said, crews must “bring [the fire] out and anchor it to solid points. ... So they’re labor intensive. They raise the concern over firefighter safety, especially when we get into these high-degree days.”

Celino cited additional fires during the briefing, including a wildfire at Briarwood in Rockport that he said is “100 percent” contained at 19 acres.

“It is not out,” Celino said. “That’s a success story, in that we had a whole neighborhood that was threatened if that fire broke out of containment last week.

Governor Charlie Baker last week had called in the National Guard to help battle the Rockport blaze.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation also announced Tuesday in a press release that “effective immediately and until further notice, a temporary ban on all open flame and charcoal fires has been put in place across the Massachusetts State Park System in an effort to prevent wildfires...Small portable propane grills are still allowed at campgrounds and recreation areas where grilling is permitted.”

Celino on Tuesday also referenced a fire in Marlborough in the Desert Conservation Area that he said covered about 25 acres and that was roughly 60 percent contained as of Tuesday.

Drought conditions have exacerbated the problem of late, according to Celino.

In August alone, he said, the state has recorded over 100 fires covering 240 acres. So far Massachusetts has seen 849 wildfires in 2022 covering 1,440 acres, Celino said.

Normally, he said, the spring fire season is busy but things begin to tail off by the end of May or early June, followed by a “fairly quiet” time for wildfires in July and August.

Not this year.

“This gives you an idea of what happens when we introduce drought,” Celino said. “So the drought story started really about mid-June. We could see the numbers increasing every day that we went by without precipitation.”

He said crews were grateful for the rains that fell on the state Monday and Tuesday.

“What I would say to folks is, whoever ordered the rain, fantastic right?” Celino said. “Two days of rain gives us respite. It gives the resources a chance to get after these fires without the concern of new starts.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.