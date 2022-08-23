fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two men shot and killed in Lynn, officials say

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated August 23, 2022, 54 minutes ago

Two men were shot and killed at a home in Lynn Tuesday afternoon, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.

At 2:53 p.m., Lynn police responded to 98 Rockaway St. for a report of shots fired and found the two men dead “from apparent gunshot wounds” inside a house, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office.

The two men were not immediately identified.

The incident is under investigation by Lynn police and State Police detectives assigned to Blodgett’s office.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

