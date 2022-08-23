Two Orange Line construction vehicles derailed. The incidents won’t slow shutdown project, T says.

At around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, a piece of construction equipment used for rail and tie replacement derailed just south of the Massachusetts Ave. station. Investigators are still looking into the cause, Pesaturo said.

On Monday evening, the rear wheels of a stationary piece of construction equipment slipped off the rails just north of Wellington station, Pesaturo said. Investigators believe the rain caused slick conditions that could have contributed to the derailment.

Two pieces of Orange Line construction equipment have come off the rails in the last 24 hours during the first full week of the subway line’s 30-day shutdown for track replacement, T spokesperson Joe Pesaturo confirmed.

“Neither one of these incidents will have an adverse impact on the Orange Line work schedule,” Pesaturo said via e-mail.

He said there were no injuries and no damage to equipment or infrastructure.

Just before noon on Tuesday, he said both pieces of equipment had been re-railed.

Construction equipment, which is generally lighter than a train full of people, less sturdy, and travels at slower speeds, is more prone to derailments, which are usually not serious, one expert said.

The MBTA shut down the entire Orange Line on Aug. 19 and expects to resume subway service on the morning of Sept. 19. The unprecedented shutdown will allow the T to squeeze in five year’s worth of night and weekend track upgrades into 30 days, General Manager Steve Poftak has said.

Robert Halstead, a New York-based railroad accident reconstruction expert with Ironwood Technologies, said construction derailments are “usually not a big deal.”

“If they drop a wheel off, which happens from time to time, there’s a special tool called a re-railer,” he said. “Work equipment moves at slow speeds.”

At a Monday afternoon media conference, Poftak said construction is proceeding well.

Poftak said so far, 2,400 feet of rail have already been replaced, and highlighted a number of projects that are completed or underway. Notably, crews have already replaced the southbound track between Downtown Crossing and State Street, one of six slow zones the MBTA aims to address during the shutdown.

“We have an active work zone up and down the Orange Line and we are taking full advantage of this 30 days of unencumbered access,” Poftak said.

The shutdown comes as the Federal Transit Administration wraps up a nearly unprecedented safety review of the MBTA. In June, the FTA released interim findings, including that the T is desperately behind on maintaining its tracks, especially on the Orange Line where trains have been forced for years to travel at reduced speeds due to track defects.

The FTA is expected to release its final report about T safety by the end of this month.

Emma Platoff of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.