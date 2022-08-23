Yarmouth police seek public’s help to identify vehicle that struck 8-year-old boy

On Saturday, at 9:43 a.m., the vehicle was heading south on Higgins Crowell Road when it struck the boy between Jaybird Lane and Abells Road, police said. He was with his grandmother and two siblings at the time of the incident, police said.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an 8-year-old boy in West Yarmouth.

Yarmouth police identified a silver mid-size Mercedes Benz SUV as the motor vehicle that struck an 8-year-old child and fled.

The vehicle then “immediately accelerated after impacting the child and fled the scene,” heading in the direction of Route 28, police said.

“Witness descriptions and captured video footage indicate that the suspect motor vehicle is a silver-colored midsized Mercedes SUV with tinted windows,” police said. “The Mercedes SUV sustained some passenger-side right front damage, including a broken lens on either the headlight or marker/ blinker light.”

Police said it was not known whether the vehicle sustained further damage. The state designation of the vehicle’s registration was also unknown, police said.

Residents in the area of Abells Road and Berry Avenue with surveillance cameras and footage that might aid the investigation are encouraged to contact Yarmouth police at (508) 775-0445 ex 0.

Two witnesses administered first aid to the child until emergency crews arrived, police said. He was first taken to Cape Cod Hospital then flown to Boston by MedFlight, officials said.

The boy is still recovering in the hospital, police said Tuesday.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.