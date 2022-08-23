Biden nears decision on canceling $10,000 in student loans as allies feud

With the Inflation Reduction Act now signed into law, White House officials have in recent days revived discussions over student debt cancellation. They face an Aug. 31 deadline, which is when loan payments are set to resume after a pandemic-driven pause. Internal White House discussions have centered on temporarily extending that pause and simultaneously canceling $10,000 per borrower for those below an income threshold, but the president has not yet communicated a decision, according to two people familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to reflect private conversations. Another person familiar with the talks said $10,000 is among the options being considered.

WASHINGTON — The White House’s close allies are feuding over whether the administration should cancel up to $10,000 in student debt for millions of American borrowers, as President Biden nears a decision that is expected to come on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The White House is expected to release its plan on Wednesday, according to a fourth person familiar with the matter, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to reflect private conversations.

The issue has divided Democratic lawmakers and policy experts influential with the administration, putting Biden in a spot in which he is guaranteed to antagonize some supporters. Advocates say the president should fulfill a campaign promise to alleviate the large debt burdens of millions of young Americans, and critics say that could exacerbate inflation while mostly benefiting high-income college graduates who do not need assistance. Administration officials must choose between canceling substantial debt — potentially giving Republicans a new talking point ahead of the midterm elections — and infuriating young voters and racial justice organizations whose support they also need at the polls.

Officials have studied for months whether canceling student loans could alienate voters who had already paid theirs off, and polling results have been mixed, said a third person familiar with the matter, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to reflect private conversations. White House officials previously discussed limiting debt forgiveness to Americans who earned less than either $125,000 or $150,000 in the previous year, or less than $250,000 to $300,000 for married couples filing jointly. One person familiar with the matter said those thresholds had not changed, although implementing those caps in practice could be complicated.

Advertisement

White House aides scrambled to prepare a student debt forgiveness policy in May. Those plans were put on hold amid negotiations over Democrats’ economic agenda with Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and the repeated postponements have exasperated supporters of cancellation. The measure is expected to apply only to undergraduate debt, and Democratic officials have discussed further restricting eligibility to attendees of state schools.

"It's a deep political problem," said Bill Galston, who served as a top policy aide in the Clinton White House. "The fact they have hesitated for so long to put their chips down on the table suggests they're fully aware of the potential economic and political implications of taking a major step in this direction."

As the president moves closer to a decision, both supporters and critics of canceling debt have made increasingly strident appeals for their side. On Friday, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — two strong proponents of canceling student debt — spoke again with White House chief of staff Ron Klain, according to two other people aware of the private conversation. Schumer and Warren reiterated requests they’ve made over the past two years that significant amounts of debt be forgiven, the people said. The NAACP has also been adamant that the administration cancel up to $50,000 in student loans per borrower, citing the higher loan burdens of Black Americans.

Advertisement

“$10,000 alone is meager, to say the least — it won’t address the magnitude of the problem,” said Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, in an interview.

But centrist Democrats have begun pushing back strongly. Lawrence Summers and Jason Furman — two prominent Democratic economists who served in previous administrations — have stepped up their case against broad loan forgiveness, arguing it would exacerbate inflation by increasing overall spending. Summers and Furman, critics of the president’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan last year, were outspoken supporters of the Inflation Reduction Act negotiated with Manchin. But in a Twitter thread Monday, Summers argued the administration should not contribute to inflation by offering “unreasonably generous student loan relief” or encourage colleges and universities to increase tuition.

Furman added in an interview: “This is redistribution, and there’s nothing wrong with redistribution — if it was from the middle to the bottom. Much of this is redistribution from the middle to the upper-middle.”