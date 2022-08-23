fb-pixel Skip to main content

Former Tennessee Speaker Glen Casada arrested in corruption probe

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI The Associated Press,Updated August 23, 2022, 16 minutes ago
Tenn. State Representative Glen Casada (right) left the Tennessee House chambers last year.Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s former House Speaker Glen Casada and his top aide were arrested Tuesday on federal charges including bribery, kickbacks, and conspiracy to commit money laundering involving federal funds.

Their indictments come months after a Republican legislator, Representative Robin Smith, abruptly resigned while facing federal wire charges that involved Casada. Casada was not directly named in those court documents, but her March indictment kicked off speculation that more charges would come from the corruption investigation.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Casada and former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren face a 20-count indictment. FBI agents arrested both at their homes Tuesday morning.

The charging document alleges Casada and Cothren exploited their positions of power by working with another unnamed lawmaker to funnel money to themselves using a political consulting firm that concealed their involvement.

