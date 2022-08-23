IRS launches safety review after right-wing threats

In a letter to employees sent Wednesday, he wrote that the agency would conduct risk assessments for each of the IRS’s 600 facilities and evaluate whether to increase security patrols along building exteriors, boost designations for restricted areas, examine security around entrances, and assess exterior lighting. It will be the agency’s first such review since the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, which killed 168 people.

“We see what’s out there in terms of social media. Our workforce is concerned about their safety,” Rettig told the Washington Post in an interview Tuesday. “The comments being made are extremely disrespectful to the agency, to the employees, and to the country.”

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service will launch a full security review of its facilities nationwide, Commissioner Charles Rettig announced Tuesday, as congressional Republicans and far-right extremists are lashing out at the agency and the new funding it is slated to receive in a massive spending law.

“For me this is personal,” Rettig wrote in the letter. “I’ll continue to make every effort to dispel any lingering misperceptions about our work. And I will continue to advocate for your safety in every venue where I have an audience.”

The IRS is set to receive $80 billion in fresh funding over 10 years as part of President Biden’s climate and tax bill. The money is designed to help the agency increase scrutiny of tax cheats and increase enforcement on high-income earners and major corporations, including a large hiring push to help the IRS make up for more than a decade of underfunding.

Republicans have seized on the funding for the tax collector to attack the law, which also includes investments to lower health care costs. GOP members of Congress have falsely claimed that many of the agency’s 87,000 new hires will be armed and that the new enforcement steps will be aimed at low- and middle-income taxpayers and small businesses.

Many Republicans have drawn baseless comparisons between the IRS’s new enforcement funding and the FBI’s search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

“They have 80,000 employees. You know what the IRS also has? 4,600 guns. 5 million rounds of ammunition. Why? Democrats want to double its already massive size,” House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California said on the House floor this month, days after the FBI search.

"With this new power, the IRS will snoop around in your bank account, your Venmo, your small business. Then the government will shake you down for every last cent," he added. "In light of [the FBI's search of Trump's residence], let me ask: Do you really trust this administration's IRS to be fair, to not abuse their power?"

“Think about it: If the left will weaponize the FBI to raid President Trump’s personal residence, they will surely weaponize the IRS’s new 87,000 agents, many of whom will be trained in the use of deadly force, to go after any American citizen,” Representative Andrew S. Clyde, Republican of Georgia, said this month on the House floor.

IRS employees said the right-wing rhetoric has raised fears that workers could be targeted at their workplaces or in public if they’re identified as IRS employees.

David Carrone, president of the Louisiana-Arkansas National Treasury Employees Union chapter, has tried to allay colleagues’ concerns in recent days and persuade them not to leave the agency.

“This terrifies me. This is the reason that I don’t tell people that I work for the IRS,” one employee wrote to him in an e-mail this week, which Carrone read to the Post.

Lorie McCann, president of the Chicago-area chapter, has reminded union members not to wear their work ID badges outside the office so as not to attract undue attention. Some colleagues who work in private buildings leased by the IRS have asked about security enhancements at their workplace. Others who work in federal buildings have told her they worry that their facility could be targeted by domestic terrorists, she said.

“The fact that employees are afraid — I’m afraid — that’s sad,” said McCann, who has worked at the agency for 31 years.