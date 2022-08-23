NASA posts what a black hole sounds like. One review: ‘Cosmic horror.’

The 34-second clip set social media ablaze, with many people gobsmacked that anything, let alone what sounds like an eerie, guttural moan, could escape a black hole.

The space agency tweeted what it called a remixed sonification of the black hole at the center of a galaxy cluster known as Perseus, about 240 million light-years away from Earth. The sound waves identified there nearly two decades ago were “extracted and made audible” for the first time this year, according to NASA.

What does a black hole sound like? Both “creepy” and “ethereally beautiful,” according to people who’ve listened to an audio clip posted on Twitter by NASA.

But the idea that there is no sound in space is actually a "popular misconception," the agency said. While most of space is a vacuum, with no medium for sound waves to travel through, a galaxy cluster "has copious amounts of gas that envelop the hundreds or even thousands of galaxies within it, providing a medium for the sound waves to travel," it explained.

The clip, which NASA described as a "Black Hole Remix," was first released in early May to coincide with NASA's Black Hole Week - but a tweet Sunday by the NASA exoplanets team really look off, with the clip being viewed more than 13 million times.

The sound waves were discovered in 2003, when, after 53 hours of observation, researchers with NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory "discovered that pressure waves sent out by the black hole caused ripples in the cluster's hot gas that could be translated into a note."

But humans couldn't hear that note because its frequency was too low - the equivalent to a B-flat, some 57 octaves below the middle C note of a piano, according to NASA. So astronomers at Chandra remixed the sound and increased its frequency by 57 and 58 octaves. "Another way to put this is that they are being heard 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times higher than their original frequency," NASA said.

Kimberly Arcand, the principal investigator of the sonification project, said that when she first heard the sound in late 2021 - which she described as "a beautiful Hans Zimmer score with the moody level set at really high" - she jumped up in excitement.

“It was such a wonderful representation of what existed in my mind,” said the visualization scientist and emerging technology lead at Chandra at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian. But it was also a “tipping point” for the sonification program as a whole in that it “really sparked people’s imagination,” she said.

It also points to future areas of research. "The idea that there are these supermassive black holes sprinkled throughout the universe that are . . . belching out incredible songs is a very tantalizing thing," Arcand added.

Experts have cautioned that the sound in NASA’s remix isn’t exactly what you’d hear if you were somehow standing beside a black hole. Human ears wouldn’t “be sensitive enough to be able to pick up those sound waves,” Michael Smith, professor of astronomy at the University of Kent in England, said. “But they are there, they’re the right sort of frequency, and if we amplified it . . . we would then be able to hear it,” Smith said. He likened it to a radio - “you turn up the sound, the volume is higher, then you can hear it.”

The decision to release the “re-sonification” of the nearly two-decades-old data is part of the agency’s efforts to use social media to communicate complex scientific discoveries in plain English to its millions of followers.

Online, people appeared both thrilled and terrified by it, making colorful comparisons to films from "Lord of the Rings" to "Silent Hill."

Others had fun with the audio clip, overlaying an image of an intergalactic puppy onto it or remixing it with a re-created sound thought to be closest to the voice of a mummy.

“I can confirm that the black hole noise Nasa released is the sound of hell,” one dark-humored Twitter user wrote. Another said: “New genre just dropped: Cosmic Horror.”



