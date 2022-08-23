Trump kept more than 700 pages of classified documents, letter from National Archives says

It also suggested that top department prosecutors and members of the intelligence community were delayed in conducting a damage assessment about the documents’ removal from the White House as Trump’s lawyers tried to argue that some of them might have been protected by executive privilege.

The letter, dated May 10 and written by the acting US archivist, Debra Steidel Wall, to one of Trump’s lawyers, M. Evan Corcoran, described the state of alarm in the Justice Department as officials there began to realize how serious the documents were.

Donald Trump took more than 700 pages of classified documents, including some related to the nation’s covert intelligence operations, to his private club and residence in Florida when he left the White House in January 2021, according to a letter the National Archives sent to his lawyers this year.

The letter was released Monday night by one of Trump’s allies in the media, John Solomon, who also serves as one of the former president’s representatives to the archives. The archives then released the letter Tuesday.

It was made public shortly after Trump’s lawyers filed a legal motion asking a federal judge in Florida to appoint an independent arbiter, known as a special master, to weed out any documents protected by executive privilege from a trove that was removed from Mar-a-Lago during an FBI search of the property Aug. 8. The motion, filed in US District Court in Southern Florida, came as a different federal judge was deciding how much, if any, of the underlying affidavit used to justify the search warrant should be publicly released.

Solomon, appearing Tuesday on a podcast run by Steve Bannon, Trump’s former White House aide, tried to suggest that Wall’s letter somehow implicated President Biden.

But the letter never indicated that Biden was in charge of the decision rejecting Trump’s claims of privilege or that he had anything to do with the search of Mar-a-Lago, as Solomon suggested.

In fact, the letter could further implicate Trump in a potential crime. It confirmed, for instance, that the former president had kept at Mar-a-Lago documents related to Special Access Programs, some of the nation’s most closely held secrets, before the FBI searched the property.

NEW YORK TIMES

Democratic challenger to Florida’s governor to be decided

MIAMI — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is poised to learn the identity of his general election opponent on Tuesday as Democrats choose between a man who spent a lifetime in politics — much of it as a Republican — and a woman casting herself as “something new” as she seeks the energy of her party’s resurgent base.

The Democratic establishment has largely lined up behind Charlie Crist, a 66-year-old Democratic congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor more than a decade ago. Running now as a moderate Democrat, Crist is facing 44-year-old Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who hopes to become the state’s first female governor while pursuing the fight for abortion rights.

The race is ultimately a debate over who is best-positioned to defeat DeSantis, who emerged from a narrow victory four years ago to become one of the most prominent Republicans in politics. His relatively light touch handling the pandemic and his eagerness to lean into divides over race, gender, and LGBTQ rights have resonated with many Republican voters who see DeSantis as a natural heir to former president Donald Trump.

His reelection effort is widely assumed to be a precursor to a presidential run in 2024, adding to a sense of urgency among Democrats to blunt his rise now.

“I have been in the trenches. I have taken on DeSantis,’’ Fried said. DeSantis “won’t have a 2024 because he won’t have a 2022. We are going to beat him in November, and we are going to kill all of his aspirations to run for president of the United States.’’

Crist, in an interview, described DeSantis as a threat to democracy.

“He is the opposite of freedom. He is an autocrat. He is a demagogue. And I think people are sick of him,” Crist said of the sitting Republican governor, noting that DeSantis earlier this year admonished a group of high school students for wearing face masks at an indoor news conference. “Who is this guy? Who does he think he is? He is not the boss.”

The Florida contest wraps up the busiest stretch of primaries this year. Republicans from Pennsylvania to Arizona have supported contenders who have embraced Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, an assertion roundly rejected by elections officials, the former president’s attorney general, and judges he appointed.

And for the most part, Democrats have avoided brutal primary fights. That could be tested Tuesday, however, as voters in New York participate in congressional primaries that feature two powerful Democratic committee chairs, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, competing for the same seat and other incumbents fending off challenges from the left.

Democrats are entering the final weeks ahead of the midterms with a sense of cautious optimism, hoping the Supreme Court’s decision overturning a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion will energize the party’s base. But Democrats still face tremendous headwinds, including economic uncertainty and the historic reality that most parties lose seats in the first midterm after they’ve won the White House.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pelosi’s husband pleads guilty to driving under the influence

SAN FRANCISCO — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.

Paul Pelosi already served two days in jail and received conduct credit for two other days, Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga said. Pelosi will work eight hours in the court’s work program in lieu of the remaining day, Solga said during Pelosi’s sentencing, which he did not attend.

State law allows for DUI misdemeanor defendants to appear through their attorney unless ordered otherwise by the court.

As part of his probation, Pelosi will also be required to attend a three-month drinking driver class and install an ignition interlock device, where the driver has to provide a breath sample before the engine will start. He will also have to pay nearly $7,000 in fines, the judge said.

Pelosi was arrested following a May 28 crash in Napa County, north of San Francisco, after a DUI test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .082 percent, just over the legal limit.

Officers responding to the crash after 10 p.m. near the wine country town of Yountville said they found Pelosi in the driver’s seat of a 2021 Porsche Carrera and the other driver standing outside a sport utility vehicle, according to the complaint.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Election monitors are appointed in N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. — Election monitors have been appointed in Windham, Bedford, and one ward in Laconia for the Sept. 13 New Hampshire primary after problems were found in vote counting or the administration of elections in November 2020, the attorney general’s office said.

The office said in a news release Monday the monitors are appointed to work with election officials and review the conduct of the upcoming election to ensure compliance with state law.

According to the office, following the November 2020 election, the Windham election review found “administrative shortcomings and significant inaccuracies in vote counts due to the processing of incorrectly folded ballots, and the election review in Bedford found that election officials inadvertently failed to count 190 absentee ballots “due to misplacing a container of ballots during election day processing.’’

The office said the Laconia Ward 6 election review found that “election officials inadvertently failed to count 179 ballots from 2020 elections that were cast but left in a ballot collection box, as well as some officials double-counting dozens of ballots.’'

ASSOCIATED PRESS