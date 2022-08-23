Ukraine bloodied, not broken on Independence Day

Yet in December of 1991, the people of Ukraine voted to ratify its independence — some 84 percent of eligible voters turned out, 90 percent of them voting for independence. A new constitution followed in 1996, declaring, “The sovereignty of Ukraine extends throughout its entire territory,” and “The territory of Ukraine with its present border is indivisible and inviolable.”

Its independence came, of course, even as the Soviet Union, of which Ukraine had been an involuntary part, was breaking apart. And for most of those 31 years, the nation has engaged in a near-constant tugging and pulling, looking West, looking toward Europe, and yet never completely out of Russia’s orbit.

Ukraine marks its 31st Independence Day Wednesday, not long in the history of a nation, even as it continues its fight against all odds to maintain that independence at the moment of a much sadder anniversary — six months since its invasion by Russian forces.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

That is until Vladimir Putin decided he first wanted the territory of Crimea in 2014, then with the aid of Russian separatists set his sights on the Donbas region in the east before deciding last February he wanted all of Ukraine back in the arms of a reborn Russian empire.

Advertisement

Experts insisted the battle for the capital of Kyiv would be over within a matter of days. But the invasion didn’t work out according to Putin’s plan. The stamina, skill and heart of a people fighting for their homeland wasn’t something Russia had counted on. The response of the international community — the arms delivered to help the Ukrainian war effort, and the willingness of most Western countries to cut their own use of Russian oil and gas despite the economic cost — had surely been underestimated by Putin.

The weapons and aid from allies, including substantial new aid from the United States announced just last week, continue to flow even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warns, “We should be aware that this week Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel.”

Advertisement

And in a video message to his people that ran over the weekend, the man who went from TV actor to folk hero in a drab olive T-shirt, took note of the six month mark of the invasion. He called it — quite correctly — “the war that changed everything for Ukraine, for Europe, and for the world.”

Today Finland and Sweden are on the cusp of NATO membership, the European Union has agreed to put Ukraine on a path to membership, and the Group of Seven nations pledges to stand with Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” providing financial, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic help for Kyiv in any post-war settlement.

How and when this war ends is the great unknown and unknowable because it involves a trip inside the head of Putin. What price is he willing to pay in men, money, and machines to keep this war going?

But the reconstruction of Ukraine — its physical and governmental infrastructure — must begin now. As Alexander Vindman, former director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, suggested in Foreign Affairs recently, “Together with other allied and partner governments, Washington must . . . create a series of multibillion-dollar reconstruction funds for Ukraine. Western countries should provide the capital and technical expertise; Ukraine should provide the vision.

Advertisement

“Allied countries can finance this reconstruction effort through a range of sources, including grants and loans, forfeitures and reparations from Russian sources, public-private partnerships, and public and private equity.”

A new Marshall Plan is already on the drawing boards. Germany is reported to be planning to host an international conference in October to further that objective.

Ukrainian architects and their European counterparts are already at work on possible projects.

But Vindman also addressed the elephant in the room on Ukraine aid — that nation’s long history of corruption.

He suggests the use of a “Joint Coordination Group” with “a majority of seats reserved for Americans —including high-profile individuals whose reputations would lend legitimacy to the enterprise — who would ensure the proper use of US loans and grants. The remaining spots would go to Ukrainians, who would provide the institutional knowledge and on-the-ground experience.”

A similar model — although this one split fifty-fifty between Ukrainian and international members — is currently being used for an international Ethics Council charged under Ukraine’s anti-corruption law with vetting judges for the nation’s High Council of Justice. Its work has continued, sometimes remotely, even in the midst of the war. Its first two nominees earned raves from anti-corruption watchdogs.

The future of a new Ukraine — freed from the old ways of doing things, even as it rebuilds and joins the community of western nations dedicated to its success — will depend on honoring those commitments to the rule of law, commitments made in that 1996 constitution.

Advertisement

Independence, as our own nation well knows, does not come from words on paper; it is fought for in countless ways. It is won not just on battlefields but in the hearts of people who continue to believe in the basic goodness of their countrymen and in a future worth fighting for.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.