Arte Moreno contemplating selling Los Angeles Angels after 20 middling years of ownership

Los Angeles is set to miss the postseason for the eighth straight year despite featuring former AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani .

Moreno purchased the Angels for $180 million in 2003, a year after they won the World Series. He has spent aggressively on aging free agent stars like Albert Pujols and Josh Hamilton , but the club hasn’t been back to the Fall Classic since he became owner.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons,” Moreno said in a statement. “Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now is the time.”

Moreno’s announcement comes at a critical moment for the franchise, with Ohtani set to be a free agent after the 2024 season. Ohtani, a two-way sensation who left Japan and joined the Angels in 2018, has made it clear he wants to play for a contending team. If the franchise can’t sign Ohtani to a long-term deal, it may decide to trade him before he has a chance to leave as a free agent.

Trout, a three-time MVP, is signed through the 2030 season on a $426.5 million, 12-year deal. He’s appeared in just three postseason games with the Angels, all in 2014, despite having been the best player in baseball for most of the last decade.

The team has retained Galatioto Sports Partners as financial advisor for the process and said it will not have any additional comment. Forbes estimates that the Angels are worth $2.2 billion, the ninth-highest valuation in baseball.

Moreno, a Mexican-American born in Arizona, is the only non-white controlling owner in Major League Baseball. The Angels are the second MLB team currently for sale, joining the Washington Nationals. The Washington Post reported that Ted Leonsis, the owner of Washington’s NBA, NHL, and WNBA franchises, has emerged as a potential buyer for the Nationals.

Glasnow return possible in 2022

Tampa Bay ace Tyler Glasnow reached 97 mph while throwing his second live batting practice on Tuesday and hasn’t ruled out returning this season.

Glasnow threw 21 pitches to a pair of minor leaguers before the Rays played the Angels. Glasnow had Tommy John surgery on Aug, 4, 2021. The 6-foot-8 right-hander made his last appearance on June 14, 2021.

“I think it’s like easy to be very optimistic,” Glasnow said. “I felt really good, my velo was good, execution was good but again if I’m not comfortable and I don’t feel like 100% and ready to go then I’m not. I’m not going to push it.”

The regular season ends on Oct. 5.

“It’s going to be the hardest thing for me to come to the decision,” Glasnow added. “I really do want to come back. I want to help the team, especially the position we’re in, but I’m not going to jeopardize the rest of my career.”

Glasnow, the 2021 opening day starter, went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts last year. He will have one or two more BP outings before the team will decide if it time for a minor league rehab assignment.

Cubs halt Cardinals win streak

Javier Assad pitched four scoreless innings in his major league debut and combined with four relievers on a five-hitter as the Cubs cooled off the Cardinals, 2-0, at Wrigley Field.

Michael Rucker (3-1), Sean Newcomb, Erich Uelmen, and Brandon Hughes allowed one hit over the final five innings to halt the National League Central-leading Cardinals’ season-high eight-game winning streak. Hughes picked up his third save.

Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki drove in runs off St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright in the third. Rookie Christopher Morel had two hits for the Cubs, who have won six of eight.

Chicago kept red-hot, 42-year-old Albert Pujols in the ballpark. He went 1-for-4 with a double after batting .548 (17-for-33) with seven homers in his previous 10 games.

The 25-year-old Assad was called up from Triple A Iowa before the game. The right-hander allowed four hits, walked four, and struck out three.

Second TJ surgery for Buehler

Dodgers All-Star Walker Buehler underwent his second Tommy John surgery, ending his season and bringing his status for 2023 into question. The 28-year-old, who had the same surgery in 2015 after being drafted, hasn’t pitched since June 10. He was initially shut down because of a flexor strain. He was 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 12 starts this season . . . The Twins placed All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a low grade right hip strain. The oft-injured 28-year-old left Monday’s 2-1 home loss to the Rangers in the seventh inning with the injury. Since making his major league debut in June 2015, Buxton only once has played 100 games in a year (2017). He’s battled a knee issue this season but still has managed to play 92 games, hitting .224 with 28 home runs and 51 RBIs. The Twins called up right-hander Aaron Sanchez from Triple A. The team also recalled catcher Caleb Hamilton and optioned lefty Devin Smeltzer . . . The White Sox put right-hander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with a left knee strain. Chicago recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Triple A Charlotte. Kopech started Monday’s game at Kansas City but faced only four batters before leaving with knee soreness. He is 4-9 with a 3.58 ERA in 23 starts.