Brad Stevens rejects trade talk, backs Jaylen Brown with Celtics: ‘We felt really good about building around these guys that we’ve been building around’

Even before the news broke Tuesday the Nets were going to move forward with Kevin Durant as part of their roster, it didn’t sound like Brad Stevens was interested in dealing any of the Celtics’ core in a trade that would have brought Durant to Boston.

On Tuesday, the Celtics’ president of basketball operations reiterated his faith in the current nucleus, saying that since they were able to obtain Malcolm Brogdon in a deal with the Pacers earlier this summer, he likes the look of the roster.

“Since the Brogdon trade, we’ve felt really good about our team,” Stevens said on WEEI on Tuesday in an appearance during the station’s Jimmy Fund fund-raiser. “We felt really good about building around these guys that we’ve been building around, trying to accentuate our best players.