Brad Stevens rejects trade talk, backs Jaylen Brown with Celtics: ‘We felt really good about building around these guys that we’ve been building around’

Even before the news broke Tuesday the Nets were going to move forward with Kevin Durant as part of their roster, it didn’t sound like Brad Stevens was interested in dealing any of the Celtics’ core in a trade that would have brought Durant to Boston.
On Tuesday, the Celtics’ president of basketball operations reiterated his faith in the current nucleus, saying that since they were able to obtain Malcolm Brogdon in a deal with the Pacers earlier this summer, he likes the look of the roster.
“Since the Brogdon trade, we’ve felt really good about our team,” Stevens said on WEEI on Tuesday in an appearance during the station’s Jimmy Fund fund-raiser. “We felt really good about building around these guys that we’ve been building around, trying to accentuate our best players.
“We’re excited to move forward with our team, and that’s really been our focus for a while.”
The primary reports indicated the Celtics were considering a deal that would have had Durant and Jaylen Brown as the principles. Stevens said he’s been in contact with Brown, pointing to a conversation the two had last week in Los Angeles.
“Jaylen’s been through this from the standpoint of listening and the noise has been around him for a long time,” Stevens said. “I think one of the things you have to be able to do is ignore the noise and know what’s important. Also, [to] be able to reach out and have candid and transparent communications with the people involved. We’ve had those, and been very open from the get-go as all of this has been going on for any of our guys.”
