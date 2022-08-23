Despite a vacancy at first base, the Red Sox aren’t ready to throw Triston Casas into the fire just yet

The choice of Cordero was straightforward, yet still came with a question: Had the Sox considered calling up Triston Casas – the No. 2 prospect in the system – from Triple-A to fill in and make his major league debut? Manager Alex Cora was blunt in describing the extent of organizational dialogue about giving Casas his first big league look, at a time when there’s a vacancy at his position.

First baseman Eric Hosmer landed on the injured list on Tuesday because of lower back inflammation. In his absence, the Red Sox summoned Franchy Cordero back to their roster and inserted him into the starting lineup against the Blue Jays.

Advertisement

“From my end, none,” said Cora. “It hasn’t been brought up to me.”

In 62 games this year with Triple A Worcester, Casas is hitting .258/.367/.458 with nine homers. He missed two months from mid-May through mid-July with a high ankle sprain, but after some initial timing struggles, Casas has been crushing the ball over the last few weeks with a .316/.429/.553 line and 12 extra-base hits in his last 21 games.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Given the amount of time Casas missed this year with injury and last year while taking part in the Olympics, Cora suggested the Sox want to give him more time to develop before he becomes a consideration for a call-up.

“He hasn’t played this year. He didn’t play last year. That’s the way I see it. He’s still developing. That’s my opinion,” said Cora. “He needs to get his reps, keep getting his reps, and keep getting better. He was off for [two] months. So I think that’s part of the equation. We haven’t talked about that recently.”

Other considerations are also in play. The team hopes Hosmer will be ready to return when eligible on August 31. Further, with Trevor Story starting a rehab assignment on Wednesday with Double A Portland, the Sox also plan to get Christian Arroyo – their hottest hitter – opportunities at first base. Cordero was on a dominant run in Triple A that carried into his one-game call-up on Sunday in Williamsport, when he hit a pinch-hit homer against the Orioles.

Advertisement

As for Casas, the Sox will be able to add two players to the roster – one position player and one pitcher – in September, but Cora wouldn’t commit to the young slugger when rosters expand.

“We’re still competing,” said Cora. “If he’s the guy that should be here to help us win ballgames he’ll be the guy. But right now the way I see it this is the best route we can go and he keeps developing as a player down there and keep getting his repetitions and we’ll see where it takes us.”

Relief for Houck

Tanner Houck, who’s been on the injured list since Aug. 9 with what has now been diagnosed as a disc issue in his lower back, was cleared to resume throwing on flat ground in recent days. Houck, who was re-examined Monday morning, said that he was told he’d need neither a painkilling injection nor surgery to resume baseball activities.

“Things are on an upward trend. Hopefully they continue that way,” said Houck, who described himself as re-acclimating to throwing without pain. “I’ve only been playing catch for a few days now, but with no pain. So that’s obviously a huge step in the right direction for me.”

Advertisement

Houck said he’s working with a goal of pitching again this year.

“I have high hopes for this team, helping this team reach the playoffs,” said Houck. “If I can come back and help contribute in any way, I’d love to do it.”

Storytime in Portland

While Story had been taking batting practice off a high-velocity machine in the batting cage last week, Tuesday marked a different milestone in his rehab from a broken bone near his right wrist. For the first time since his July 13 injury, Story took batting practice on the field. He’ll start a rehab assignment with Double A Portland on Wednesday. “Can’t wait. It’s been a long stay [on the injured list]. I think it’s the longest one I’ve been on,” Story said of his six-week absence from the lineup. “But I’m on the way back, so happy about that.” ... Hosmer had been managing his back injury, but when he had to leave Saturday’s game in the fifth inning, it became clear that the first baseman needed time to recover. “It got to a point where we’re kind of working backwards a little bit,” said Hosmer (hitting .225/.311/.300 since joining the Sox). “The best thing is to stop right now and try and get it back to strength and then hopefully we’re back and help this team for a late push as soon as we can.” … Nate Eovaldi (5-3, 4.15 ERA in 18 starts) landed on the injured list with soreness in the area of his right trapezius muscle. Cora said that an exam on Monday revealed that the righthander is not dealing with a structural issue, and said that he does expect the 32-year-old to pitch again this year. … With Eovaldi on the injured list, the Sox called up Josh Winckowski to start on Tuesday against the Blue Jays. The team has not announced a starter for Wednesday, but Cora allowed that righthander Brayan Bello is a consideration for the start. (The Sox prefer righties against the righty-leaning Blue Jays, thus making a Rich Hill start unlikely.) Kutter Crawford will pitch on Thursday, and Michael Wacha will start Friday against the Rays ... The annual two-day WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon started on Tuesday, with more than $1 million raised on Tuesday. “It means a lot to all of us. You don’t have to be a part of the Red Sox to make it feel special,” said Cora. “The next two days are always great for all of us. … All we ask is for people to contribute, to help out, and just to be part of something very special here in this area.”

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.