Game 123: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After a day off following a 3-3 road trip, the Red Sox are back at Fenway to begin a six-game homestand against American League East foes Toronto and Tampa Bay.

At six games back in the wild-card race with just 40 games remaining, Boston’s chances of reaching the postseason continue to fade.

The Sox had hoped Nate Eovaldi would be ready to go for Tuesday’s series opener with the Blue Jays, but he was scratched for the second straight start with neck soreness. It will be Josh Winckowski on the mound instead.