Game 123: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After a day off following a 3-3 road trip, the Red Sox are back at Fenway to begin a six-game homestand against American League East foes Toronto and Tampa Bay.
At six games back in the wild-card race with just 40 games remaining, Boston’s chances of reaching the postseason continue to fade.
The Sox had hoped Nate Eovaldi would be ready to go for Tuesday’s series opener with the Blue Jays, but he was scratched for the second straight start with neck soreness. It will be Josh Winckowski on the mound instead.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
BLUE JAYS (65-55): TBA
Advertisement
Pitching: RHP Ross Stripling (5-3, 2.93 ERA)
RED SOX (60-62): TBA
Pitching: RHP Josh Winckowski (5-6, 5.19 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Blue Jays vs. Winckowski: Has not faced any Toronto batters
Red Sox vs. Stripling: Christian Arroyo 0-5, Xander Bogaerts 6-13, Bobby Dalbec 2-10, Rafael Devers 3-14, Jarren Duran 2-3, Kiké Hernández 4-9, Eric Hosmer 1-16, J.D. Martinez 2-14, Reese McGuire 0-4, Tommy Pham 0-8, Kevin Plawecki 1-2, Rob Refsnyder 1-6, Alex Verdugo 4-14
Stat of the day: The Red Sox will face AL East opponents in 28 of their final 40 games.
Notes: Winckowski has gone at least five innings in each of his last four starts. This is his first start against Toronto. … Stripling is 2-3 with a 5.92 ERA in nine career starts against Boston. … Toronto has won four of five, with the starting pitchers allowing just three earned runs in 30 innings. … Jackie Bradley Jr., signed with the Blue Jays on Aug. 9 after being released by the Red Sox, has driven in three runs in his past two starts. He hit a two-run double during Saturday’s 5-2 win in New York and drew a bases-loaded, game-tying walk in Sunday’s seventh inning.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.