Jimmy Garoppolo still remains with 49ers after their latest roster cuts

The Niners reduced the active roster from 85 players to 80 on Tuesday without making a move with Garoppolo, their former starter who has spent all training camp working out on his own while San Francisco tries to find a trade partner.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers went through another round of roster cuts with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster.

Garoppolo spent the start of practice Tuesday throwing on a side field without his teammates as he has not taken part in any meetings or practices this summer. San Francisco has turned the offense over to Trey Lance and still hopes to trade Garoppolo before the start of the season but there haven't been any teams willing to take on his $24.2 million nonguaranteed salary for 2022.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said “any scenario is possible” in terms of whether the Niners trade, keep or release Garoppolo but added that he has recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.

“He looks the same as he always has," Shanahan said. "He always throws really good, so it looks the exact same.”

General manager John Lynch told the team's flagship radio station KNBR that he feels like a resolution is “getting pretty close.” San Francisco must reduce its roster from 80 players to 53 next Tuesday.

“From the beginning, I think our take has been that Jimmy’s a good player," Lynch said. "He’s a starting quarterback all day long in this league, and I think proven to be a really good one. Just look at the record, look at where he’s taken us. And so, with guys like that, you don’t just give it away.

“I think there’s been some complications that have been much chronicled with his injury. The good news is he’s kind of come out of that, and no one’s really presented something that would make us jump, as to now. So I think the options, not much has changed. The options are open but just like always, having some sort of a deadline tends to force action on these things, and we’ll see."

Lance has run the offense the entire offseason as he's ready to take over as starter after playing sparingly behind Garoppolo as a rookie.

Lance and the rest of the starters are expected to play as much as the entire first half in the exhibition finale at Houston on Thursday night. They mostly sat last week in Minnesota.

