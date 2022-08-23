Julian Edelman: Randy Moss had the same trash-talk ‘for three years every Friday at practice’

In the end, the Giants prevailed, 17-14, in what proved to be the Patriots’ only loss of the 2007 season.

Edelman, in an episode of his newly launched podcast, “ Games with Names ,” had Manning (and former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi) on as guests to discuss the iconic championship matchup between New England and New York in 2008.

Though Julian Edelman wasn’t a member of the Patriots for Super Bowl XLII, the retired wide receiver still defended his former team in a discussion of the classic game with ex-Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Looking back on the game, Edelman ribbed Manning on several occasions in a wide-ranging and humorous conversation. When the discussion reached the point of the Giants’ game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, Edelman joked about corrupt officiating.

“That was close, Eli? What about the holding penalty?” Edelman asked. “Did you pay the refs, too, after paying Asante Samuel?”

Samuel, a Patriots cornerback, notably dropped what would have been the game-winning interception when a miscommunication led to an errant Manning pass.

“What holding?” Manning questioned with a wry smile.

On the subject of the “Helmet Catch,” when Giants receiver David Tyree caught a clutch pass on the drive by pinning the ball against his own helmet — instantly creating an iconic Super Bowl moment — Edelman asked Manning if he went with the “chuck and pray” strategy of quarterback decision-making.

“It wasn’t exactly a chuck and pray. A small prayer,” Manning joked.

Eventually, Manning and the Giants found what proved to be the winning score on a 13-yard touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress.

Burress, a 6-foot-5 wide receiver, found himself in single coverage against 5-foot-9 cornerback Ellis Hobbs because New England called a “Blitz Zero” defense. Burress faked out Hobbs and was wide open for the touchdown catch.

Edelman, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2009 — two seasons after the first Super Bowl loss to the Giants — recalled how fellow New England wide receiver Randy Moss made sure that then-defensive coordinator Dean Pees never forgot the “Blitz Zero” call.

“I had to hear Randy Moss [expletive] at Dean Pees for three years every Friday at practice,” Edelman recalled, “saying, ‘Hey Dean, that [expletive] ‘Blitz Zero,’ Eli and Plaxico got that [expletive], Dean. Better throw that [expletive] out.’ I swear to God I have nightmares of that.”

Manning said that, having spent time around Tom Brady, he does not bring up either of the Super Bowls that he won against the Patriots. Still, as the former New York quarterback pointed out, it’s not because the subject goes undiscussed.

“He brings it up,” Manning said of Brady. “It still bothers him.”