Kevin Durant will stay with the Brooklyn Nets, team announces

“We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn,” wrote Marks.

Kevin Durant met with Brooklyn Nets team leadership, including owner Joe Tsai, general manager Sean Marks, and head coach Steve Nash, and has decided to remain with the team, according to a statement from Marks Tuesday.

Durant requested a trade June 30 and later reportedly told Nets ownership that he would back off his request if Nash and Marks were fired.

Tsai put out a statement backing the front office, and Marks and Nash kept their jobs.

The Celtics were rumored to be among the favorites to land Durant if the Nets went through with a trade. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported last month that the Celtics offered All-Star forward Jaylen Brown in a package for Durant. The Grizzlies reportedly were willing to include five first-round picks in a potential package.

But now, it appears that Durant is staying in Brooklyn.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu saw the Nets statement on Twitter and replied: “Good.”

The Celtics swept Durant’s Nets in the first round of last season’s Eastern Conference playoffs en route to making their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010. Boston fell to Steph Curry-led Golden State in six games.

One of the NBA’s most prolific scorers, Durant is a four-time scoring champion. He averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists last season. The 12-time All-Star won a pair of titles with Golden State in 2017 and 2018 and was named Finals MVP both times.

Even without Durant, the Celtics are in a good spot to contend for a title this year. They will return most of their, core including Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams III. And they added Malcolm Brogdon in the offseason.

But, with Brooklyn returning Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons, the Nets could end up making a run of their own in the Eastern Conference.