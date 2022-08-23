Kristen McDonnell shifting courts at Norwood, will coach Mustang girls after run to Division 2 state final with boys

“It was a really difficult decision because I was able to coach such awesome guys who made it an incredible experience,” said McDonnell.

The highly successful coach has accepted an offer to fill the vacant position for the Norwood girls’ basketball team, which also advanced to the Division 2 state final last season. Former coach Amy Lepley Quinn is stepping down to spend more time with her family after leading Norwood to three Tri-Valley League titles and compiling a 99-42 record over seven seasons.

After guiding the Norwood boys’ basketball team to its first Division 2 state final in just her third season with the program, Kristen McDonnell is taking on her next challenge, without leaving the building.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of jumping back to the girls’ side. I have big shoes to fill because Amy Quinn built that program into a perennial powerhouse. I think the main reason for going back to the girls’ side is that I try to advocate for women to continue moving forward in all aspects of life, and now I get to help these girls do that on a day-to-day basis.”

McDonnell became the director of guidance at Norwood High when she accepted the position as boys’ basketball coach in June 2019. The former Stonehill standout spent the previous 10 years coaching the Braintree girls’ basketball program to four Division 1 state titles and seven sectional crowns, compiling a 211-32 record.

In her first year as boys’ head coach, Norwood went 9-11. The Mustangs posted a 9-2 record during the abbreviated 2020-21 winter season. In her third year, the program hit another gear with a 21-3 mark, rallying for overtime wins to top Mansfield and Burlington and reaching the D2 state final, where the Mustangs fell to a powerhouse Malden Catholic squad.

“We are very excited to have Kristen as our girls’ basketball coach,” Norwood athletic director Jonathan Longley said.

“Kristen did an incredible job the past three seasons as our boys’ coach, elevating the program to elite status this past winter. Kristen’s success as a coach is unparalleled and we are looking forward to her staying in the Mustang family.”

McDonnell will look to lead the Norwood girls’ program to its first state title following a 24-1 season that ended in heartbreak when the Mustangs fell to Oliver Ames, 53-48, at Tsongas Arena in the state final on March 19. Norwood graduated Globe Super Teamer Megan Olbrys, who is headed to Villanova University on scholarship.



