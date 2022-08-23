Patriots place linebacker Ronnie Perkins on season-ending injured reserve

There was an opening for Perkins to contribute this season following the departures of veterans Dont’a Hightower , Kyle Van Noy , and Jamie Collins . But youngsters Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings have earned bigger roles, pushing Perkins down the depth chart.

Perkins did not practice Monday or Tuesday here but had participated in training camp practices in Foxborough. The team did not disclose his injury.

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Patriots placed linebacker Ronnie Perkins on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday, which means the 2021 third-round draft pick will be unavailable for the second straight year.

“It’s definitely sad to see those guys go — Jamie, High, KV — but it also tells us it’s time to step up,” Perkins said during mandatory minicamp in June. “We can’t lean on those older guys anymore. It’s time for us to step up into their shoes.”

Perkins, taken 96th overall out of Oklahoma, did not play a snap his rookie season. He was among New England’s inactives for the first 13 games of the season before getting placed on injured reserve in December.

The Patriots also placed rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday. Stueber had yet to participate in a training camp practice and was not expected to contribute this year.

The two transactions bring the roster down to 80 players. The Patriots must cut to 53 by 4 p.m. Aug. 30.

Joshing around

Former Patriots running back Brandon Bolden has a simple analogy to compare Josh McDaniels the head coach and Josh McDaniels the offensive coordinator.

“It’s like the parents leaving the house and your older brother’s babysitting,” Bolden said. “Me and Josh have been together for a long time. To just see him go from offensive coordinator, calling plays and tending to one side of the ball, to now see him stand in front of the whole team and address both sides, for me, it’s still kind of surreal.”

Bolden, who started his NFL career with the Patriots in 2012 and spent eight seasons in New England over the course of two stints, signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in March. After growing up in McDaniels’s offensive system, he’s still getting used to his new all-encompassing role.

“In my mind, it’s like, ‘Josh, you have no idea what defense you’re talking about,’ ” Bolden joked. “But he’s doing a great job. I love it for him. I’m super proud of him.”

Bolden had a chance to catch up with safety Devin McCourty and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley for a moment during practice, with more reunions likely to come if they haven’t happened already. Bolden said he still stays in touch with several former teammates, including newly retired James White.

The text message thread for New England’s 2015 running back room is still very active, so Bolden knew about White’s retirement before the public announcement.

“James is not a former teammate,” Bolden said. “James White is like my little brother. I remember when he first came in and he was worried about getting cut. To now see him have such a successful career and he kind of went out on top the way that he did, I’m very proud of him. I love him to death.”

Pushing it

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips dropped an interception during Tuesday’s practice and made sure to immediately log 25 pushups. Said Phillips, “You never leave money on the table, so if you drop a pick, your punishment is doing pushups because, obviously, you can’t bet. You do the pushups to make up for it.” … Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby enjoyed going up against a familiar face in Patriots left tackle Trent Brown, who spent two seasons with the Raiders before returning to New England. Said Crosby, “When I was a rookie, he was the guy nobody wanted to go against. We gained a mutual respect because I wanted to go against him and nobody else wanted to.” … Starting quarterback Derek Carr had no interest in discussing UFC president Dana White’s claim that the Raiders almost landed Tom Brady as a free agent in 2020. Carr, who signed a three-year extension in April, elected not to comment, as did Crosby … If Tuesday’s practice was any indication, the Patriots are going to have their hands full with wide receiver Davante Adams when they return in Week 15. Adams was the open man all day. Said Phillips, “He’s definitely one of the guys that you go into the game and you know where he’s at every single play. You know when he’s on the field, you know when he’s off the field, you know when he’s getting a water. He’s a guy you have to know where he’s at.”

