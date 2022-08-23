Patriots training camp report: Kendrick Bourne picks things up a little

It was an important play on a couple of levels. First, it capped the Patriots’ most impressive period on a day when the offense scuffled some.

Bourne then went airborne again and emphatically spiked the ball after what was either a touchdown or a 2-point conversion — it was tough to tell, as the media viewing area was brutal (think obstructed-view seats at Fenway Park).

HENDERSON, Nev. — Kendrick Bourne shook his man, cut across the back of the end zone, and leaped to grab a Mac Jones sizzler late in Tuesday’s practice with the Raiders.

Second, it was a boost of confidence for Bourne, who has had a quiet summer. His targets and receptions are down, he was ejected for fighting in a practice against Carolina, and he was unavailable for an undisclosed reason against the Panthers last week.

Advertisement

After practice, Jones expressed confidence in Bourne during a radio appearance on WEEI.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“I love Kendick and he’s working hard,” the quarterback said. “The plays will come. Even last year during camp a little bit, he was trying to learn everything and find his role and he didn’t get as many balls. Then the season came and he got a lot of throws.

“So you never know when your time is going to come. You’ve just got to keep working, line up right, and do your route, and eventually, they’ll come. You can’t chase plays.’’

Jones, who wasn’t his sharpest, rallied and completed 6 of 7 passes during that last period, a two-minute simulation. He looked rushed at times and was picked by Las Vegas linebacker Jayon Brown during a full-team session.

Jones huddled with quarterbacks coach Joe Judge following the turnover and was clearly fuming as he walked the sideline with his helmet off.

Until Bourne’s play, it was a relatively quiet practice, as both teams seemed to lack energy. Possible factors for that include jet lag (both teams traveled across the country Sunday) and the unrelenting heat. Look for a crispier session Wednesday.

Advertisement

ROLL CALL

Not spotted: LBs Ronnie Perkins and Harvey Langi, WRs Tyquan Thornton and Kristian Wilkerson, and OL Andrew Stueber.

Later in the day, the Patriots placed Perkins on injured reserve and Stueber on the reserve/nonfootball injury list. Perkins had some positive moments this summer, while Stueber has yet to be on the field.

RT Isaiah Wynn shed his red noncontact jersey and was a full participant.

OL Bill Murray did not participate in team drills.

INJURIES: Matthew Slater, Ty Montgomery, and Jabrill Peppers all left briefly with the training staff but returned; likely just some hydration.

Cornerback Shaun Wade watched the final period with his shoulder pads off, but it was unclear whether he was shaken up.

DRESS CODE: Full pads.

TOP PLAY: See Bourne, above.

OTHER OBSERVATIONS

▪ New England’s running backs often ran into a silver-and-black wall, getting stuffed on several occasions. Rhamondre Stevenson did have a big play when he cut inside on a designed outside zone run.

▪ Never been a fan of fantasy football, but Raiders receiver Davante Adams should be the first player off any board. He’s certainly the first player Derek Carr looks for. The dynamic Adams has a ridiculously quick first step, accelerates smoothly, and cuts on a dime. Oh, and his hands are magnificent. Unofficially, Carr threw his way 437 times Tuesday. Again, that’s unofficial.

Advertisement

▪ Similar to their offensive brethren, the Patriots defense shined late, rattling Carr on his final series. Josh Uche, Matthew Judon, and Ja’Whaun Bentley all would have been credited with sacks on the drive.

▪ Carr’s understudy, Jarrett Stidham, was roughed up by his former mates, most notably when he was “sacked” by Deatrich Wise and then intercepted by Kyle Dugger on back-to-back plays.

▪ Jack Jones had a nice pass breakup during individual drills, recovering after a slip to deflect a throw intended for Justin Hall.

▪ Ex-Patriot Isaiah Zuber flashed an excellent stutter-step to lose Jack Jones on an earlier matchup.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ Bill Belichick had a chat with longtime friend Mike Lombardi, who was a Patriots senior staff assistant from 2014-16. Lombardi’s son, Mick, is Las Vegas’s offensive coordinator after previously serving as New England’s assistant quarterbacks coach and receivers coach.

▪ Julian Edelman was on hand and briefly chatted up Jones and Judge while the special teams worked.

▪ Deuce Gruden, son of former Raiders coach Jon Gruden, is in his fifth season as the club’s strength and conditioning assistant.

▪ For the second straight day, Raekwon McMillan jumped in the Olympic-sized outdoor pool for a quick postpractice dip.

UP NEXT

Wednesday: Joint practice with Raiders, Thursday, 11:45 a.m. (EDT).

Advertisement

Thursday: Off day.

Friday: Exhibition Game 3 at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m. (EDT).

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.