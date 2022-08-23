Red Sox place Eric Hosmer and Nate Eovaldi on injured lists

Eovaldi has not pitched since Aug. 12 and was scratched from his last two starts. In 18 starts this season, he is 5-3 with a 4.15 ERA.

Hosmer left Saturday’s game at Baltimore in the sixth inning with lower back pain. Since being acquired from the Padres Aug. 2, he has played 12 games at first base and is batting .225.

The Red Sox placed pitcher Nate Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list Tuesday because of right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to Aug. 19. They also will be without first baseman Eric Hosmer, who landed on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation, retroactive to Aug. 21.

The Red Sox recalled pitcher Josh Winckowski and first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero from Triple A Worcester Monday. Winckowski is starting Tuesday’s series opener against the Blue Jays, with Cordero in the lineup at first base, batting eighth.

The Sox elected not to promote prospect Triston Casas, who has performed well in Worcester since the trade deadline. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom spoke about the young infielder’s progress last week.

“What he’s done, especially recently, is really impressive,” said Bloom. “Obviously he’s still [in Triple A]. So long as that’s the case, it’s fair to assume that we think that’s the best spot for him.

“But once he got rolling coming back off the [ankle injury that sidelined him from mid-May to mid-July], he’s played really well.”

Cordero has batted .222 with 17 doubles, 5 home runs, and 25 RBIs in 73 games for the Red Sox this season, appearing in 46 games at first base, 25 in right field, and nine in left field.

In other team news, pitcher Tanner Houck, who has not pitched since Aug. 2, said before Tuesday’s game that he’s feeling much better after getting rest and that he will not need for surgery for the disk issue in his back. The righthander started playing catch recently and is hopeful he will be able to pitch again this year.

Alex Speier of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

