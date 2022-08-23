Some suggestions on how to fix the broken Red Sox for 2023

Here’s a thought for starters … how about ownership opens up its wallet and spends some money?

The last-place Red Sox, who proudly remind you they won four World Series in this century, have become a bottom-line-based operation. True, they still have a ridiculously high payroll, but that’s from mistakes going back to 2019 when Dave Dombrowski was giving out multimillion-dollar contracts (hello, Chris Sale) like M&Ms. The Sox are still paying David Price, for gosh sakes.

Since Dombro was fired and gave way to Chaim Bloom, the Sox have been dumpster divers — ever in search of a deal, always trying to turn another team’s trash into treasure. They’ve had a few hits with Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock, Christian Arroyo (when he’s healthy), and John Schreiber, but mostly it’s been misses.

The cost-conscious talent evaluators simply haven’t gotten the job done. How else to explain Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong, and Jeter Downs for Mookie Betts? Franchy Cordero and Josh Winckowski for Andrew Benintendi? JBJ for Hunter Renfroe? James Paxton for $6 million? Houston’s 28th- and 29th-best prospects for Christian Vázquez?

The result of all this bad evaluation is likely to be Boston’s fifth last-place finish in 11 seasons. Sorry, but no amount of David Ortiz celebrations can disguise the fact that Sox ownership has rendered the baseball season meaningless in 45 percent of all summers since 2012. Tom Yawkey and Haywood Sullivan/Buddy LeRoux never put Sox fans through anything like that.

So here’s a solution: Act like the big-market team that you are. Pretend that the Red Sox are as important as Liverpool. Bring back Dan Duquette, Dombrowski, and Larry Lucchino if you have to, but please compete with the Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers in this winter’s free agent market.

Message to John Henry, Tom Werner, Michael Gordon, Sam Kennedy: Hold on to your loyal, talented, decorated homegrown ballplayers. Do what you would not do with Betts. Pay market value for your stars. That means apologizing to Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, and locking up both for the long term.

Sure, those deals might look bad in six, eight, or 10 years. Who cares? You have the money to Make The Red Sox Great Again. Go buy the next Manny Ramirez, Johnny Damon, or Keith Foulke.

Yankee superstar and certain 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge is going to be a free agent. He’s going to get something in the vicinity of nine years and $300 million. The Red Sox should join the winter bidding. Bring Judge to the Union Oyster House for a big fish dinner. Tell Judge you will match whatever the Yankees are willing to pay.

If Judge agrees, it’s the all-time throwdown win for the Sox over the Yankees. If the Yankees sign Judge, the Sox will know they jacked up the price for New York.

The Sox have to fix their catching situation. All-Star Willson Contreras is going to be on the market. He is 30. Sign him.

Eric Hosmer is an established winner at first base, and the Padres are paying almost all of his salary. He gives you a solid first baseman until Triston Casas is ready. Elsewhere, the infield is set with Trevor Story at second, Bogaerts at short, and Devers at third.

In the event Bogaerts leaves, Arroyo plays second and Story moves over to short. If things fall apart, don’t be afraid to rush Marcelo Mayer to the big leagues. Robin Yount played short for the Brewers every day when he was 18. Mayer is going to be a star.

In the outfield, Average Al Verdugo goes back to left and the Sox need to find more help in right and center. If they can’t get Judge (we know they won’t), Benintendi and Michael Brantley are going to be free agents. Both are good fits here. Rob Refsnyder comes cheap and is a better solution than Jarren “No Mas” Duran.

The rotation has three pitchers under contract: Pivetta, upstart Kutter Crawford, and the brittle Sale. The Sox should make a qualifying offer to keep Michael Wacha, but forget about Paxton. Giants lefty Carlos Rodón would cost a fortune, but he’s the best free agent available.

Beyond that, the Sox have to hope Dollar Store Bloom finds another Wacha on a one-year deal. Meanwhile, Rich Hill is always available. Ditto for the dominant Whitlock if the Sox decide to make him a starter.

As for the bullpen, Tanner Houck, Whitlock, Schreiber, and Matt Barnes are under team control. So is Ryan Brasier, who should never see a high-leverage situation. I’d try to sign Kenley Jansen and hope Chaim finds a bargain lefty.

There you go. Solutions. All of which can be solved by cold hard cash.

This Boston baseball ownership group purchased the club for $660 million in 2002. In March, Forbes reported the Red Sox current value at $3.9 billion.

You have the cash, Red Sox. Stop using Fenway Park as an ATM and start sinking some of the profits back into the team … like in the old days when you went out and got the best guys available on the market.

Go get Judge, Rodón, Contreras, and Jansen … put the Red Sox back in the World Series … then sprinkle some of the leftover FSG profits on the Globe sports department.

We’d call that a win-win situation.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.