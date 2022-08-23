Russians pay tribute to nationalist killed by car bombing

“The huge price we have to pay can only be justified by the highest achievement, our victory,” he said, standing next to his daughter's casket, her black-and-white portrait placed behind it. “She lived for the sake of victory, and she died for the sake of victory. Our Russian victory, our truth, our Orthodox faith, our state.”

Speaking during a farewell ceremony at a Moscow broadcast production center, Alexander Dugin said with his voice breaking that his 29-year-old daughter, a commentator with a nationalist Russian television channel, “died for the people, died for Russia.”

MOSCOW — Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday to pay tribute to the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political thinker killed in a car bombing that Moscow blamed on Ukrainian intelligence.

Darya Dugina was killed when a remotely controlled explosive device planted in her SUV blew up on Saturday night as she was driving on the outskirts of Moscow, ripping the vehicle apart and killing her on the spot, authorities said.

Her father, a philosopher, writer, and political theorist who ardently supports Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops into Ukraine, was widely believed to be the intended target. Russian media quoted witnesses as saying that the SUV belonged to Dugin and that he had decided at the last minute to travel in another vehicle.

During the memorial service at the Ostankino television center that topped newscasts on state television, the 60-year-old Dugin shared what he said were his daughter's last words to him, spoken at a nationalist festival they both attended just before her death: “Father, I feel like a warrior, I feel like a hero. I want to be one. I don’t want any different fate. I want to be with my people, with my country.”

Speaking at a separate event Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denounced Dugina’s killing as a “barbaric crime for which there is no forgiveness.”

The car bombing, unusual for Moscow since the gang wars of the turbulent 1990s, triggered calls from Russian nationalists to respond by ramping up strikes on Ukraine. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the bombing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reaffirmed the denial on Tuesday, telling a news conference in Kyiv about Dugina’s killing: “That is not our responsibility. She is not a citizen of our country. We are not interested in her.”