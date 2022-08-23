In Ukraine, a nuclear plant held hostage

“Stop firing at the nuclear facility,” one begged over the station’s loudspeakers. “You are endangering the safety of the entire world.”

In the control room of Reactor No. 3, operators were horrified.

KYIV, Ukraine — In the winter darkness, tracer rounds from Russian armored vehicles streaked past nuclear reactors and high-tension electrical lines. A fire broke out. Shrapnel sprayed a reactor containment vessel.

The danger at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant — a sprawl of cooling towers, nuclear reactors, machine rooms, and radioactive waste storage sites — was actually graver than even those who worked there knew, in early March, just days after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

A large caliber bullet had pierced an outer wall of Reactor No. 4 but, most worrying and not disclosed at the time, an artillery shell had struck an electrical transformer at Reactor No. 6, which was filled with flammable cooling oil, plant employees subsequently learned and told The New York Times. Both reactors were active.

“By happy coincidence, it didn’t burn,” said an engineer, Oleksiy, who insisted that his last name not be publicly disclosed out of security concerns.

Five months later, with artillery fire once again striking the plant, the specter of a possible nuclear catastrophe has gripped the world’s attention. Urgent negotiations are taking place to try to arrange a visit by experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Officials from the United States, the European Union, and the United Nations have called for the creation of a demilitarized zone, as Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of preparing attacks on the plant — leading many to fear that Zaporizhzhia is in greater peril than ever.

Standing between the world and a nuclear calamity are the Ukrainian workers who know the plant intimately, having run it for years with the utmost precaution in a sleepy corner of southern Ukraine where the city and the plant had once lived in a steady and predictable symbiosis before the Russians arrived.

Today, under Russian occupation, plant employees are both hostages and essential workers — Ukrainian engineers duty bound to prevent disaster while working under the watchful eye of Russian snipers.

The surrounding city where they live, Enerhodar, which translates as “the gift of energy,” is under siege. Some 100 plant workers have been detained by Russian forces, according to Ukrainian officials and residents. Ten of those are still missing.

It is up to a skeletal crew of stressed, tired, and scared workers to prevent disaster.

“Imagine men and women coming to work and facing armed soldiers all around,” said Serhiy Shvets, a metalworker at the plant who was shot by Russian soldiers at his home in May.

They had searched videos of people who protested in the first days of the war, and saw his face.

Shvets, 53, managed to get out of the city and to Ukrainian-controlled territory, where he spoke from his hospital bed. He fears for the plant, the city, and the world with the Russian military now holed up in the nuclear station.

“They are like a monkey with a grenade, not really understanding the threat they are posing,” he said.

Two months before the Russian invasion, Enerhodar celebrated an annual holiday unique to a community living in the shadow of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant: “The Day of the Energy Engineer.”

There were dinners, music, dancing, and a fireworks display.

“It was enchanting and cool,” said Olha, an engineer who attended the celebrations and fled the city in May but relayed communications from those inside.

Like other employees of the plant interviewed for this article, Olha would speak only on the condition of anonymity out of fear for her safety.

In a city of 55,000, some 11,000 people worked at the plant. The city’s flag even features a blazing sun in tribute to the energy it provides.

Given the sensitive nature of the work, nuclear power plants are meant to abide by seven pillars of safety — ensuring the plant’s physical integrity, keeping safety systems fully functional, maintaining a staff free of undue pressure, preserving reliable logistical chains, monitoring on-site and off-site radiation, and sustaining reliable communications with outside regulators.

Nearly all those principles are now being violated, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“The main condition for operating a nuclear plant is calm,” said Dmytro Gortenko, a human resources executive who worked in the plant’s administration building. “It should always be calm. Right up to having everything calm at home, in an employee’s home life. When a person is calm, he makes better decisions. In a state of tension or fear, a person makes mistakes.”

Each “block,” or reactor and machine room complex, required about 600 employees, he said. They worked in three eight-hour shifts that rotated from morning to evening to overnight, usually scheduled months in advance.

The culture was one of vigilance and attention to detail, he said. Even minor accidents were meticulously documented.

Like a sleeping giant, the plant and its perilous reactors were kept free of all disturbances.

But the plant’s occupation by armed Russian forces while fighting rages outside is not an emergency they had anticipated.

Gortenko was there that March night when the Russians stormed the plant. When the shooting was over, he arrived to find half the windows in his building shattered from shrapnel and gunfire.

An icy wind blew through the offices.

Workers taped plastic over the broken panes and resumed their duties. Russian soldiers, he said, appeared from time to time. At first, he did not see them threatening workers, but they were armed.

By spring, however, the employees were entering the plant under the watchful eye of Russian snipers, according to messages shared with the Times.

“Russian snipers take positions on the roofs of the station’s buildings,” was the message sent to Olha, the engineer. “The employees are literally working at gunpoint.”

An estimated 500 Russian soldiers are at the plant, according to witnesses and a Western official. They are believed to be members of the Rosgvardiya, according to the senior Western official, who have a reputation for brutality.

Harried and fearful for their families, employees at the nuclear plant nonetheless turned up for work in the reactor control rooms, pumping stations, and turbine compartments.

As the Russians tightened their grip on the plant and the city, officials at Energoatom, the Ukrainian company that oversees the nation’s 15 nuclear reactors, decided to allow some nonessential staff to leave.

In April, the company also decided to distribute its entire stockpile of potassium iodide, a drug that can protect people from radiation-induced thyroid cancer.

Ukrainian authorities are also revising evacuation plans for about 400,000 people living in Ukrainian-controlled territory that would most likely be in the radiation fallout zone in the event of a meltdown.

Combat has returned to the plant again, with artillery shells striking the station grounds. Explosions are heard frequently, employees say.

On Monday, Ukrainian officials said that there had been shelling again near the plant and that a man had been killed and several others injured when Russian soldiers opened fire on their car at close range.

The violence has set off a desperate exodus of those living there, and on whom the peaceful functioning of the plant depends.

“Many of those who are still working would like to leave, as well,” Olha said.