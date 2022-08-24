Harvard Art Museums stay open late on Thursday for exploring and mingling

Looking for a calming after-work activity or a classy date night idea? Head over to Harvard Art Museums on Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. for a night of artsy festivities during the latest in their “Harvard Art Museums at Night” series.

Hosted the last Thursday of each month, the events, which began in April, allow visitors to explore the galleries for free and after hours. (Typically, the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and charges $20 for general admission.)

Attendees can expect more than just extended hours though; visitors are invited to gather in the Calderwood Courtyard to enjoy a bite from the onsite bistro Jenny’s Cafe, as well as from Arlington-based cafe Magic Bites, which will be serving an array of Mediterranean dishes. Beer, wine, and other beverages will be available to purchase. DJ C-Zone will be performing in the courtyard while guests mingle and try some of the other art-related activities. The museum shop off of the courtyard will also be open.