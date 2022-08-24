The latest immersive art show to come to Boston? A trip to the Vatican.

This fall, Bostonians can enjoy a virtual trip to Rome at Back Bay’s Lighthouse ArtSpace at the Castle Boston.

“Immersive Vatican,” created by Lighthouse Immersive and Maestro Immersive Art, will open on Oct. 7. The 360-degree projection-powered show is just the latest in a series of larger-than-life art experiences to come to Boston.

Viewers will be transported to famous sites like the Roman catacombs, and will get to see Vatican artifacts and the famous frescoes of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel. The exhibit will feature high-resolution images projected onto the walls of Lighthouse ArtSpace, along with animation and a musical score to bring the subject to life.