Hulu’s ‘The Murders Before the Marathon’ examines triple homicide in Waltham

The focus: The 2011 triple homicide in Waltham, committed 10 years to the day after Sept. 11. Three men, Erik Weissman, Brendan Mess, and Rafi Teken, were found in a second-floor apartment with their throats slashed, and marijuana was dumped on their bodies. Five thousand dollars in cash was left at the scene.

“If police investigated this case thoroughly, would they have prevented the Boston Marathon bombing?” That’s the difficult question journalist Susan Zalkind asks in the trailer for the docu-series “The Murders Before the Marathon.”

One of the suspects? Tamerlan Tsarnaev, the co-conspirator in the Marathon bombings and a friend of the Waltham victims. But, for complicated reasons, some having to do with Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s sentencing, the case has languished and no one has been charged. The docu-series, directed by Jesse Sweet, will also look into questions of incompetence and procedural glitches in the matter.

Zalkind, a friend of Weissman, has wanted some closure since his murder, and she has spent years reporting on the case. She has written about it for Boston magazine and talked about it on the radio show “This American Life.” Her book, “The Waltham Murders,” will be published next year by the Amazon imprint Little A.

