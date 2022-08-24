Bank of America tops goal for veterans hiring

Bank of America said it hired 2,600 military veterans this year on top of a five-year goal to add 10,000. The additions mean a 24 percent increase in representation of veterans at the bank, according to a memo to staff Wednesday seen by Bloomberg News. The number of veterans at the company is now more than 15 percent of all US external hires as of July 2022, according to the announcement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ATHLETIC EQUIPMENT

Peloton to sell its bikes on Amazon

Peloton said it will sell bikes and certain accessories on Amazon in the United States, breaking with a longtime practice of exclusively selling products via its own website and retail stores. The move to open a storefront on Amazon’s sprawling online marketplace will help Peloton expand its distribution and make products more readily available, the New York-based company said in a statement Wednesday. In another effort to goose sales, Peloton is redesigning its bikes so customers can assemble them at home and will explore letting users beam its content to rival workout machines. The fitness company earlier this month announced plans to lay off about 800 workers, raise the prices of its equipment, and outsource deliveries and some customer service functions. It’s also looking to wind down much of its retail footprint in North America starting next year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRAVEL

Dublin Airport opens a new runway

Dublin Airport opened its new runway in a move that is hoped will reduce delays following a summer of long queues and travel disruption across Europe. The first flight from the north runway — a Ryanair Boeing 737 Max destined for Eindhoven in the Netherlands —— took off at midday on Wednesday. Airports and airlines have struggled to cope with post-pandemic demand this year, leading to months of delays and canceled flights. The $318 million north runway will cut congestion, add new routes, and boost Ireland’s connectivity by almost a third by 2034, according to the airport. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

European governments spent billions to ease impact of energy crisis

European governments have allocated about 280 billion euros ($278 billion) in funding to cushion the impact of the energy crisis on households and businesses. The funding, calculated by Brussels-based Bruegel think tank, measures fresh allocations since September, and covers everything from subsidizing tariffs for small businesses in Greece to direct payouts to consumers in Belgium. Wholesale energy prices have soared to more than 10 times their seasonal average over the past five years as Russia squeezes natural gas flows to Europe. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Musk tells Tesla testers to stop complaining

Elon Musk doesn’t want to hear complaints from customers trying out the driver-assistance system that Tesla plans to start charging $15,000 for in the coming weeks. The chief executive scolded a Tesla owner who posted videos to Twitter on Tuesday showing that a new beta version of the system marketed as Full Self-Driving at times struggles with right turns and other basic tasks. The customer wrote that he’s spent more than $32,000 paying for the system multiple times. “10.69 is in limited release for a reason,” Musk replied, referring to the latest version of the system rolled out to select customers last week. “Please do not ask to be included in early beta releases and then complain.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GROCERY STORES

UK supermarkets are phasing out expiration dates on a range of perishable items in favor of good old-fashioned shoppers’ judgment. And while the chain retailers say the move will save customers money and cut waste, it marks a new turn in a grim consumer battle with rampant inflation. Asda, Co-Op, Morrisons, Waitrose, Tesco, and Marks & Spencer have all announced a total or partial scrapping of their traditional “best before” and “use by” dates on certain products, in some cases shifting to scannable codes that store staff can monitor to cull expired items. Morrisons kicked off the trend by removing the indicators from 90 percent of its own-brand milk, encouraging shoppers to use a “sniff test” instead. Budget retailer Asda is the latest to make the shift, scrapping expiration dates on almost 250 of its fresh fruit and vegetable products starting Sept. 1. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

COFFEE

The price for your morning cup headed up

Vietnam’s vast hoard of coffee beans is shrinking, a phenomenon that’s set to push rising global prices even higher. Stockpiles will halve by the end of September from a year earlier, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of traders. Output from Vietnam, the world’s largest robusta supplier and second-largest coffee producer, is also expected to drop in 2022-23. Robusta, used by instant coffee makers including Nestle or as a blend in espressos, has been making a comeback. The variety, normally cheaper than arabica, is in strong demand as people look for alternatives to mitigate the impact of rising inflation. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

For first time, UK bought no fuel from Russia

The UK imported no fuel from Russia for the first time on record in June as the government achieved its ambition to phase out all purchases of natural gas and oil in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine. Figures, released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday, showed fuel imports from Russia, which averaged £499 million a month in the year through February, fell to zero for the first time in data going back to 1997. Prior to the invasion of Ukraine, Russia was the UK’s largest supplier of refined oil, the ONS said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Nordstrom not immune from inventory problems

Nordstrom, which investors thought would be more insulated because of its affluent customer base, saw its stock plummet nearly 20 percent Wednesday after trimming its full-year outlook as the retailer’s Rack business slows amid lower demand and inventory buildup. The department-store operator lowered its forecast for full-year sales to a range of 5 percent to 7 percent. That one-percentage-point cut comes just three months after Nordstrom had raised its outlook. Nordstrom also trimmed its forecast for earnings per share on Tuesday. On a call with investors, executives said they observed a clear slowdown at the end of June, particularly among lower-income customers. Now, Nordstrom will move to aggressively clear out inventory, a profit-eroding measure that’s also been necessary at other retailers, including Macy’s and Walmart. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SECOND-HAND CLOTHES

Gen Z loves luxury resale shopping

Gen Z is leading the trend of “shopping to sell” designer fashions, according to The RealReal Inc.’s 2022 Luxury Resale Report. Consumers 25-years-old-and-younger see resale shopping as something of a sport, buying used luxury goods with the goal of selling them later at higher prices. The trend has become particularly popular as inflationary woes mount, the report said. The RealReal, an online consignment platform, saw a 50 percent jump in the first half of this year in the reselling of items bought on the site by Gen Z customers, according to Sasha Skoda, senior director of women’s merchandising at the company. — BLOOMBERG NEWS