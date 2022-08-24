Head of Esplanade conservancy to run Downtown Boston business group

Nichols will assume the new role at a pivotal time for the nonprofit BID and for downtown in general, given the rampant ground-floor vacancies caused by the continued shift among consumers to online commerce and the acceptance of remote and hybrid work brought on by the pandemic. The rise of remote work in particular threatens the long-term vitality of a neighborhood where shops and restaurants rely heavily on weekday office commuters.

Nichols, executive director of the Esplanade Association, has been tapped by the board of the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District to be its next president. He will wrap up his current job at the Charles River-focused nonprofit, which he has held for five years, by the end of September before taking over the top post of the downtown business group in early October.

A new chapter is unfolding for Boston’s downtown, and Michael Nichols will be one of the co-authors.

He also has big shoes to fill, taking over for Rosemarie Sansone, a force of nature in the job during her 12-plus years in charge of the BID. As the founding president, she took the BID from a $200,000 annual budget to one that approaches $7 million, funded by property owners in the district. Sansone died at the age of 77 in February, shortly after retiring.

Nichols, who will lead a 10-person staff at the downtown BID, is looking forward to the challenge. Foot traffic in the BID area — which encompasses Downtown Crossing along and around Washington Street as well as much of the Theater and Financial districts — rose by about a third in the past four weeks compared with a year ago, but remains at roughly half of the levels from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

“The pivot to remote work has had a more acute impact on downtown Boston than any other part of the city,” Nichols said. “The pandemic is creating a brighter line than usual between what downtown Boston used to be and what it needs to be going forward.”

Nichols hopes to focus on adding retail uses that might attract suburban residents to come to the office, as well as public art and events that will make the area more inclusive for a wider range of Boston residents. Along those lines, he would also like to see more pop-up stores or ground-floor spaces with shorter-term leases, to allow a greater variety of potential tenants in the district.

“I really want to imagine, ‘What are the things about the city that can’t be found at your home office or at WeWork in the ‘burbs?’” Nichols said. “The vacant spaces become a blank slate for the creative economy in Boston, or for those who have not always been able to afford an opportunity in Boston.”

Nichols is a lawyer by training but his legal career quickly took him into public policy roles as a State House staffer and then at City Hall. Eventually, he moved on to the private sector, as chief of staff for the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, before being tapped to run the Esplanade Association. With that group, he helped shepherd the fundraising and legislative authorization for its ambitious $20 million transformation of a section of the riverfront park near the Museum of Science, to be called Charlesbank Landing.

Pam Messenger, the board chair at the BID, said the group found his experience at the Esplanade Association and the Greenway Conservancy appealing, as well as his enthusiasm for the BID role. She said a number of other well-known leaders of Boston organizations applied for the job.

“We were looking for a flexible, adaptable leader, someone who’s not afraid to put his mark on something,” Messenger said. “It’s a really challenging time to jump in, there’s no question about it. ... He goes into it with his eyes open about the post-COVID, new working-from-home/hybrid order.”





Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.