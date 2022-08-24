Michelle Wu now owns some of the MBTA’s problems

It can be a no-win situation. Just ask Charlie Baker, who made fixing the T a priority after the so-called Snowmageddon of 2015 crippled the transit system. Eight years and more than $8 billion in infrastructure improvements later, what does the Republican governor have to show for it? Baker remains wildly popular, but his enduring transit legacy may be the image of a passenger swimming in the Mystic River after escaping a burning Orange Line train last month.

Admirable on one level but also politically perilous on another: This means Wu now also owns the problems of the T.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has taken a hands-on approach to fixing the MBTA’s many failings. She not only pushed for a shutdown of the chronically malfunctioning Orange Line, but now her administration is helping to fill the monthlong void by adding more bus-only lanes and offering free Bluebikes .

For the commuting public’s sake, let’s hope the outcome will be different with Wu.

Not since Governor Michael Dukakis has there been such a high-profile politician who is a regular T rider. Like Dukakis, Wu understands the strengths and weaknesses of the system. But unlike Dukakis, she doesn’t control the T. She can only use her bully pulpit to call for improvements.

It may seem like a risky strategy, but Wu has to be all in.

“The T is a linchpin to literally her entire agenda,” said Democratic strategist Mary Anne Marsh.

That’s no exaggeration. From fighting climate change to getting kids to school on time to jump-starting downtown’s recovery to accessing affordable housing — all that Wu wants to achieve revolves around a functioning transit system.

A commuter made his way onto the shuttle bus at Sullivan Square Station that was running in place of Orange Line service. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

While the Baker administration was content with trying to fix the Orange Line slowly over five years, Wu both publicly and privately urged a faster timeline, even if that meant shutting parts of the system for a prolonged period. Her resolve was bolstered after the July fire debacle.

Obviously, Wu can’t turn around the T on her own. She will need to work closely with Baker during the final months of his administration, as well as forge a partnership with the next governor.

Wu tells me she has spoken to gubernatorial front-runner Maura Healey “many times about transportation.” Healey, the current attorney general, finally released a transportation plan last week. Wu said it includes many issues that are important to Boston, from more frequent commuter rail service to low-income fares and fare-free buses.

“We are missing out on so much of the potential of our many community assets and anchor institutions and economy because people can’t conveniently get around,” she added.

Wu is clear-eyed about what’s at stake politically. It’s the reason why her administration went into overdrive as it prepared for the shutdown. Leading by example, Wu has changed up her own commute from Roslindale to City Hall, whether it’s by taking commuter rail from Roslindale Village (all Boston stops are now free) or catching a ride on the temporary shuttle from Forest Hills to Copley Square (also free). And she’s invited members of the media to come along.

Baker, by contrast, quietly took the commuter rail from Haverhill to Boston on Monday morning, tweeting about it hours later: “Glad to report it was an on-time commute.”

“What I know from a decade in City Hall and nine months in this office is that often we think something is impossible, but in fact, we are just worried about how to find the resources or how to deal with the politics or fear of unintended consequences,” Wu said. “There’s so much that we can do every single day on public transportation and on every issue that opens up the momentum for us to do more.”

Of course, no one should be giving a free pass to Baker or his successor. Wu may have stepped up like no other Boston mayor has in fighting for a better T, but ultimately the governor is accountable for making sure we have a transit system that is, at minimum, safe and reliable.

“It is the governor’s responsibility to run the T. It’s one of the toughest jobs you have to do, and I loved doing it for obvious reasons,” said Dukakis, who counts himself as a Wu fan (and seems to have already elected Healey as the next governor). “But this is something that Maura has got to take on with strong leadership. . . . We just can’t continue with this. This is embarrassing.”

Politics aside, we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves here.

For one, Baker is still the governor, and political land mines may lie ahead. What if the T crews can’t finish repairs by Sept. 19? What if a shutdown of the Red Line is next? What if commuter chaos convinces some downtown office workers to stay home forever?

And what if the Federal Transit Administration — heeding the advice of US Representative Stephen Lynch, the South Boston Democrat who sits on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure — puts the MBTA in receivership out of safety concerns?

Baker’s message to the FTA should be to give the new Beacon Hill boss a chance. And while he’s at it, he should push the Legislature to give Boston a seat on the board of the MBTA this session, instead of waiting until next year. Time to spend down that political capital, governor.

Mayor Michelle Wu waited on the platform with her sons before riding the commuter rail from Roslindale Village to the Back Bay on Saturday. Erin Clark / Globe Staff

Marsh, the strategist, can’t wait to see Wu and Healey work together to tackle our transit shortcomings. Wu can focus on getting the system in Boston up to speed, while Healey can put her energy into making the long-talked about east-west rail a reality, connecting Western Massachusetts with the rest of the state.

Marsh has high hopes that fixing the T will be less about cleaning up balance sheets and more about the riders.

“They understand that numbers don’t ride the T . . . and that’s what the Baker administration focused on,” said Marsh. “With Michelle and Maura, people come first and that’s long overdue ― and I mean decades overdue in terms of decisions and how things affect people.”

Putting riders first? That shouldn’t be a novel concept, but here we are.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.