These six charts sum up the burden of student loan debt in the US

Biden also extended the pandemic-era pause on payments and kept the zero percent interest rate on outstanding balances through the end of 2022.

President Joe Biden said Americans who make less than $125,000 (or are in a household earning less than $250,000) can benefit from $10,000 of forgiveness on federal debt. People with significant financial need who attended college on Pell grants can have $20,000 forgiven. (A little more than 80 percent of the current $1.75 trillion outstanding student loan debt is from federal, rather than private, loans.)

The White House on Wednesday debuted a much-anticipated plan to forgive a sliver of student loan debt carried by 43 million Americans.

Here are six charts that sum up the impact of the announcement — and who it may help the most.

The big takeaway is that Americans accrue and owe significantly more in student debt today than they did just a few years ago. For many, forgiveness will alleviate some of that burden.

Let’s begin with a state-by-state look.

Residents of coastal states carry higher debt than the middle of the country, according a to a survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In Massachusetts, which is among the most highly-educated states, borrowers owe a median balance of $18,400, compared to $19,561 in Connecticut, $17,014 in Rhode Island, $17,648 in New Hampshire, $18,549 in Vermont, and $17,564 in Maine.

Just in the last two decades, the amount of student loans each borrower accrues has grown considerably. The average college graduate in 2000 owed $17,350 upon getting their diploma, and that figure grew significantly near the 2008 financial crisis. In 2021, the average graduate owed $31,100.

That increase can be attributed in part to a startling rise in college tuition. Between 1980 and 2020, the average price of tuition, fees, and room and board for an undergraduate degree increased 169 percent, according to a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.

And data shows that, over time, borrowers with bachelor’s degrees owe more in debt in proportion to their after-college income. For example, in 2007, a graduate who made the average income — $59,468 — had to pay back around $18,000 in federal loans. Now? A borrower who makes the average of $67,860 annually is $36,510 in debt.

The debt balances are rising, too. Outstanding debt balances higher than $20,000 have been on the rise since at least 2017. Last year, 4.3 million Americans owed between $40,000 and $60,000 in federal debt, compared to 4 million in 2019. Fewer and fewer Americans owe $10,000 or less each year.

According to a University of Pennsylvania analysis released Tuesday, $10,000 of forgiveness benefits middle class Americans the most. But the study did not account for Biden’s amendment about Pell grants, a kind of federal aid for those with exceptional financial need.

Before the White House announcement, UPenn researchers found that people making between $51,000 and $141,000 annually account will see the largest share of debt forgiven. With debt forgiveness for Pell grants factored in, the distribution of forgiveness will likely favor lower-income Americans more heavily.

The White House says that 90 percent of the relief will go to households earning $75,000 a year or less.

Even before Biden debuted forgiveness, the COVID pause saved millions of Americans from being delinquent on loan repayments — a term for paying installments late or missing them altogether.

